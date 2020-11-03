Real Estate Staging Association Releases The Consumer's Guide to Real Estate Staging with 2020 Home Staging Statistics

The Real Estate Staging Association® (RESA®, the trade association for professional real estate stagers) defines home staging as the preparation of residential or commercial properties for sale in the real estate marketplace. The primary objective of home staging is not to decorate, but rather bring the property up to a level that it will appeal to the greatest number of potential buyers that will pay the highest price possible. Professional real estate stagers use their knowledge of design trends, real estate ethics, and property renovation solutions to help the seller achieve their goals.

Included in the guide is a study of 13,000 staged homes and found that 85% of staged homes sold between 5-23% over list price. RESA found that with a typical investment of 1% of list price, 75% of sellers saw an ROI of 5-15%. The guide also includes staging benefits, how to determine if your stager is a hobbyist or a professional, virtual staging, cosmetic upgrades, curb appeal, professional photography, how to show your home and a six week moving guide.

The guide is a free resource to real estate agents and homeowners. To download a copy of The Consumer's Guide to Real Estate Staging visit https://www.realestatestagingassociation.com/ .

The Real Estate Staging Association® (RESA®) is the trade association for professional real estate stagers and redesigners. For more information about real estate staging, or to find a professional stager or redesigner call 800-201-8687 and speak with Shell Brodnax, or visit the RESA® website at www.RealEstateStagingAssociation.com

