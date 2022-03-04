Real Estate Startup extraSlice Raising Capital on WeFunder for Expected Office Space Surge

BELLEVUE, Wash., March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Work from home is fading and mask mandates are lifting leading the way to a return to normal…and a return to the office. With a portfolio of over 40K SQFT in seven locations mainly in the tech corridor of the Pacific Northwest and with eyes on expansion, extraSlice is literally in the right place(s) at the right time.

The extraSlice team integrates corporate real estate, technology, and flexible workspace to deliver offices that are proven best for business. All told, they've streamlined the commercial real estate acquisition process by which their clients save time and money.

An impressive slate of clients including Accenture, Schneider Electric and Slalom among others makes it clear extraSlice has come up with something special when it comes to the workspace. Surprisingly, the company's portfolio of properties remained 100% occupied throughout the covid pandemic. The company plans to build on their proven business model to roll out an office space marketplace enabling revenue to scale exponentially.

The company's vision is to be the Amazon of commercial real estate in terms of selection and ease of use in securing office space. extraSlice's end-to-end platform is attracting enterprise clients seeking to cut costs and improve efficiency. However, their sales pipeline doesn't end there; they also capitalize on the leasing market by catering to small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and startups which is a vast, underserved market.

Recent company highlights include:

Excellent start of Q1, with close to $1MM total contract value signed so far in this quarter.

Team is hiring in marketing, sales and operations positions

Recently received an alternate cash infusion of $1.3M .

All told the extraSlice business model is neither traditional leasing nor coworking; this is the new way of office leasing where finally somebody is stepping up to take care of the end-to-end experience of tenants.

Investors are invited to consider this investment opportunity and determine if it fits in with their investing objectives.

About extraSlice

With over 30 years combined industry experience. co-founders Binu Reghunathan & Meghana Subramanian have a laser-focused vision to revolutionize the stagnant real estate industry by bringing agile workspaces to technology enterprises around the globe. With office suites ideally located in the shadow of tech giants throughout the Pacific Northwest, extraSlice makes tech workspace truly agile, fast & streamlined.

