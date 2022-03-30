Real Estate Startup 'Revive' Launches a Presale Renovation App

Agent-centric app "reduces stress" by connecting homeowners, agents, and renovation team

IRVINE, Calif., March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Revive, a leading provider of presale home renovation services and all-cash offer programs for buyers, announced today the launch of its new mobile app – Revive Home. Revive Home is a tool that allows real estate agents and their homeowners to easily track their renovation projects by engaging directly with contractors and their Revive renovation team.

Revive Home makes it simple for agents, homeowners, and contractors to monitor renovation project updates by centralizing communication with all parties from the convenience of their phones. Homeowners can use the app to connect directly with their agent, owner's rep, or project advisor, staying current on the renovation progress. Revive Home also offers the direct upload of documents without email.

"Home renovation projects are stressful, so we decided to bring transparency to the process, making it easier for homeowners to monitor their presale renovation with Revive Home and reduce their stress," said Revive Head of Engineering Mansoor Bahramand . "This app streamlines communication, allowing homeowners and agents to chat directly with their Revive team to stay up-to-date on their project status. Revive handles everything else. We're all about finding new and innovative ways to make presale renovation as easy as possible."

Revive Home is another way Revive makes life better for sellers and buyers to make living easier. The app allows homeowners to continue to be involved in the process without the stress of managing everything themselves.

The Revive Home app features:

Direct chat with the Revive team

Weekly progress reports sent directly to your phone

Conveniently manage all your listings in one place

Quickly upload required documents

Communicate on the go

The app is available on both iOS and Android. Learn more at iloverevive.com .

About Revive: Revive HQ LLC is located in Irvine, California. By fronting the cost of presale home improvements and offering guaranteed trade-in offers, Revive offers agents the opportunity to increase the value of their client's homes. To learn more about Revive, visit iloverevive.com .

