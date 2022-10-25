Real Estate Startup zavvie Integrates With MoxiWorks

MoxiPresent empowers agents to offer all seller solutions

BOULDER, Colo., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- From Power Buyers to iBuyers, there are more innovative ways than ever before for Americans to buy and sell real estate. But there are nuances to these programs and explaining them to sellers in concrete and easy-to-understand terms, including fees and potential profit, can be a challenge. That's why buying-and-selling powerhouse zavvie has teamed up with MoxiWorks, the leading real estate technology platform, to empower agents to present the newest choices to sellers and buyers by integrating zavvie's offerings into MoxiPresent.

MoxiPresent is the easy-to-use, feature-stuffed, and ultra-versatile real estate presentation builder, and it can now showcase instant iBuyer offers for sellers as well as information about Power Buyers, who employ "cash offers" and "buy before you sell" modern bridge solutions for buyers and current homeowners. All these new solutions are already generating growing consumer demand and high approval ratings.

zavvie, a software technology company providing real estate brokerages with a marketplace for selling and buying solutions via white-labeled platforms, is expanding the company's potential brokerage reach with the MoxiWorks integration. MoxiWorks serves more than 800 brokerages with 400,000 agents who collectively account for one in five transactions in the U.S.

"Home sellers and buyers have never had more options available to them," said Jim Crisera, COO of MoxiWorks. "Agents today will remain at the center of the real estate transaction by ensuring they present all their choices to their clients. MoxiPresent with the new zavvie integration helps agents do this effortlessly."

Lane Hornung, zavvie CEO and co-founder, added, "The days when sellers and buyers only have one or two options are gone forever. With the entrenchment of iBuying and the emergence of Power Buyers, sellers and buyers have more choices than ever, and that's why they will continue to rely on a professional real estate agent to help them determine what path is best for them."

About MoxiWorks

MoxiWorks is a comprehensive open platform system for large residential real estate brokerages that serves over 800 brokerages and 400,000 agents nationwide, accounting for more than 20% of the transactions in the U.S. MoxiWorks' customer retention over the past seven years stands proudly at 97%. Their integrated tools are centered on sphere methodology that increases agents' repeat and referral business by 54%, while lowering overall technology, training, and support costs for the brokerage. The open platform known as the MoxiCloud has tools from more than 100 partners that integrate to create unique brokerage solutions.

About zavvie

zavvie is a software technology company that provides real estate brokerages with a marketplace for buying and selling solutions via their own white-labeled platform that keeps agents at the center of the transaction. Over 65,000 real estate agents in 47 states leverage zavvie's software technology to serve their clients better. Discover more at zavvie.com.

