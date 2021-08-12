Real Estate Syndication Platform, My Vertical Equity, Licenses Digital Transfer Agent Platform, Vertalo, To Launch Business That Issues Digital Equity of Real Estate Properties

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vertalo, the digital transfer agent that connects and enables the digital asset ecosystem, is proud to announce the licensing of their platform by My Vertical Equity (MVE), which is focused on providing a platform for commercial real estate syndicators and investors to collaborate and invest. The goal is to make both capital and solid investments more accessible, liquid, and tradable. MVE is utilizing the Vertalo platform to create a marketplace of proven syndicators to be marketed to a broader group of investors. It will also allow current investors of syndicators to explore the option of working with others in the syndication space while still allowing the current relationship to be financially beneficial. The goal is to improve all aspects of the real estate ownership experience, and streamline the investors onboarding, tracking and exit experience for their real assets while moving an industry as old as time into the digital asset securities space. The platform will also simplify the life cycle of real estate including the acquisition, management, and sale of a hard asset.

My Vertical Equity is bringing the Vertalo technology to multiple qualified real estate capital raises with a select few vetted issuers and rethinking real estate syndication from the ground up in the United States and eventually around the world. MVE's purpose is to transform the face of ownership of commercial grade assets. This platform will revolutionize the exchange of real estate assets to become simpler, more inclusive, and engaging to allow for more efficient capital raises for commercial real estate from a more diverse group of investors.

The target for My Vertical Equity is to bring on 50 issuers of real estate assets, 10-15 vetted and experienced syndicators, and 1,000 investors to the platform to raise over $100m in the next two years. The projects will be representative of an environment of inclusivity regardless of social or economic status and will strive to reduce the barriers to entry into both real estate investment and capital raising through deploying technology-based solutions to a wide range of investors. This platform will allow for collaboration on large scale assets by people who were once considered outsiders to the deal.

My Vertical Equity will use Vertalo's customizable capital formation technology and investor onboarding product, Vertalo I/O , to assist issuers in raising capital. This is an opportunity for MVE to improve not only the onboarding process and experience for commercial real estate sponsors, investors, distributors, and team members. But it will allow well-qualified boutique syndicators to join forces with a single platform to position themselves in front of large pools of capital through the collective marketing resources and strategies of MVE. These focused investors will be presented with multiple capital options that may or may not have been presented to them because of the collective efforts of inclusivity brought from the MVE platform.

Currently, there is a weak spot in data management, KYC, and marketing for real estate syndicators attempting to diversify their capital stacks. Conversely there is a huge blind spot for investors looking to diversify investments and retirement strategies My Vertical Equity sees an opportunity to allow real estate professionals to focus on growing their businesses, rather than spend time on tech and marketing. With collective marketing and tech budgets the goal is to allow main street to compete with wall street. In fact the goal of MVE is to allow everyone to play at a higher level and have every advantage previously only afforded to the well-funded, ultra-developers and family offices.

Vertalo and My Vertical Equity also plan to add cryptocurrency intake for investment and distribution to open real estate investment opportunities to investors in the digital currency space looking to diversify from and rotate into real estate & digital securities. Together, they believe that adding crypto payment and distribution capabilities will permit new funds and investors to flow into the commercial real estate space. In addition, it will allow investors to cross asset classes seamlessly and diversify without complicated transactions while understanding the value of decentralized assets and cash flow.

This partnership will add attribution functionality to offer kickback payments to those who bring their investors to the platform to encourage syndicators and real estate investors to bring on their lists of investors, creating more ways for syndicators to profit off of deals that they're not raising capital for. This will gamify the investor sharing experience for syndicators as it changes the industry attitude from not wanting to share investors and information, to incentivizing and encouraging it.

Dave Hendricks, CEO & Co-founder of Vertalo, says, "Vertalo seeks creative partners like Shannon Robnett. He is among a forward-thinking group of pioneers who are always looking to implement digital asset technology to improve their real estate capital formation process. Vertalo VRE was created for teams like My Vertical Equity: to help build a business powered by accessible syndication technology. The Vertalo VRE team looks forward to enabling My Vertical Equity to carry out its vision for their real estate goals."

Shannon Robnett, CEO & Founder of My Vertical Equity, says, "We chose Vertalo because the team, product, values, and vision align with our Mission statement. Many Companies have mission statements.

What sets MVE and Vertalo apart from the rest is we both constantly strive to bring improvement to people's daily lives. Additionally, it is our responsibility to pursue outstanding partnerships, create exceptional opportunities for everyone through innovation and honesty, and bring abundance to every area of the people's lives we impact. We want to create a legacy of lasting impact; to become the greatest vehicle in the world for acquiring sustainable success in every area of our investors, team members' and partners' lives."

About Vertalo

Launched after their own March 2018 STO, Vertalo is a B2B SaaS company founded to map the gaps between primary and secondary trading of digital securities offerings. As the 'Operating System for Digital Assets', Vertalo is focused on connecting and enabling the digital asset economy, providing an industry-leading cap table and investor onboarding solution that facilitates direct ownership and direct listing of any private asset. In addition to offering direct issuance services to private companies, Vertalo also offers white-label, licensed, and joint venture opportunities to capital advisors, broker-dealers, and investment banks. A subsidiary of SeriesX, Vertalo is headquartered in Austin, TX with offices in New York City, Philadelphia, and Seoul. Learn more about SeriesX and Vertalo at www.vertalo.com .

About My Vertical Equity

For Many years the founders of My Vertical Equity have been effecting change in the business' they have been building. This includes over 85 years of combined business experience. Shannon Robnett, Alvin Hope Johnson, Jonothan Bing, J Massey, Dean Shupe and An Unnamed lady have individually built a strong reputation as industry leaders who have brought education and change to the financial landscape of those around them. this has been done using both commercial and residential real estate investments. Now as a group they are a formidable force of change by investing in multi-family and commercial properties nationwide. My Vertical Equity, has grown out of a necessity to to become an agent of in real estate syndication and fund raising for investors across the nation.

