Real-Estate Tech Company Faira Enables Instant Negotiation of Buyer's Agent Commissions

For homes listed by Faira, buyers with or without agents can make an online offer on a home in as little as two minutes. With a new update to Faira's offer-making system, buyers with agents can choose to accept the seller's proposed commission or propose a different one entirely. All offers made on Faira listings are automatically ranked in real time so the seller can see how each offer's total price, commissions, or concessions affect their bottom line.

"Faira was founded with the belief that creating transparency in the real estate process will fundamentally change the way people buy and sell homes," says CEO & Founder Dr. Kamal Jain, "and Faira's online platform is the only real estate service that creates complete transparency from start to finish—now including the ability to natively negotiate the buyer's agent commission."

Other new updates to the Faira's offer system include suggestions to buyers to make their offer stronger, such as increasing the offer amount to compensate for any concessions, or for buyers without agents to have their offer reviewed by a Faira agent before submitting.

Faira is available to help buy or sell homes in select markets in Washington, Arizona, and California.

Faira is a real estate technology platform that is revolutionizing the way people buy and sell homes – saving money, time and stress for both buyers and sellers. For more information, visit www.faira.com

