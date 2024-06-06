REAL-ESTATE TECH DISRUPTER MODWELL & CHRISTIE'S INTERNATIONAL REAL ESTATE EXPAND PARTNERSHIP PROVIDING MORE AGENTS THE SELLING SOLUTIONS THEY NEED TO WIN

Additional scale paves the way for Modwell's API to fully integrate into Christie's International Real Estate's tech stack that will ultimately give agents an ability to leverage Modwell's game-changing solutions

NEW YORK, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Modwell , the design technology company transforming how the $4 trillion dollar global realty market buys, sells and lists properties, today announced that it is expanding its relationship with both Christie's International Real Estate and parent company @properties , which acquired Christie's International Real Estate in late 2021.

With the entire real-estate market in a state of transition, technological advances that unlock revenue and offer listing agents a competitive advantage have never been more critical.

Modwell, a design tech company whose collaborative platform and tools empower agents and buyers to modernize their real estate experience, is doing just that. The company is doing so by leveraging generative AI and advanced 3D tech to develop and distribute modernized and more effective listings, marketing and sales materials that are table stakes to sell to today's more savvy, and increasingly younger, buyers. Likewise, potential buyers can view the true promise of a home, on any device, anywhere in the world, by transforming the look and feel of outdated properties and new builds using 3D, XR and augmented reality, prior to any construction phase.

The expanded partnership follows a successful, first-of-its-kind integration with Modwell last August that gave 50 Masters Circle agents – top performers within Christie's International Real Estate – access to its suite of modernized real estate selling solutions designed with the next generation of digitally native homeowners, buyers and sellers at the forefront.

Specifically, following the success of the initial pilot program with Modwell, 250 Christie's International Real Estate Masters Circle agents throughout the United States and all 3,500 agents with Christie's International Real Estate's Chicago-based affiliate, @properties, are set to have enterprise access to Modwell's revolutionary technology. In doing so, these agents will be able to use Modwell's fully immersive 3D listings experiences and interactive buyer/seller products that serve as ongoing consumer touchpoints in order for agents to foster and capitalize in long term relationships with potential buyers and sellers.

The expanded collaboration also paves the way for not only Christie's International Real Estate agents to have access to these innovative solutions, but a full funnel integration of Modwell's proprietary SaaS solutions directly into Christie's International Real Estate's industry-leading tech stack.

"Christie's International Real Estate has always been at the forefront of emerging tech that can help our agents. Modwell's forward-thinking suite of solutions aligns with that vision," said Kevin Van Eck, President of Affiliate Strategy. "In a relatively short period of time, the Christie's International Real Estate Masters Circle agents that have had access to Modwell's technology have found it an incredibly useful application to help unlock the vision of the true potential of any property for buyers – a competitive edge in today's competitive real estate environment."

"With Modwell I was able to extend my listing agreement an additional 60 days. Modwell did an amazing job redesigning my listing," said Lisa McCrossan, Senior Broker, Christie's International Real Estate. "Their designs are breathtaking and really demonstrate how an outdated home can be transformed with design. Very few buyers have the innate ability to envision the potential of a home. Modwell makes that ability accessible to any buyer, and that is priceless!"

"We're excited that Christie's International and their Masters Circle agents have been able to find value in Modwell's unique technology and set of software-based solutions," said Gary Reisman, COO and Founder, Modwell. "Having the top agents from the world's premier luxury real estate brand use Modwell to create even more value for their clients really validates the vision we have at Modwell – which is not only to scale on an enterprise level in the real estate sector, but to apply this patent-pending technology for use in other categories as well."

As the industry heads toward spatial computing, Modwell has been an industry leader, creating the most immersive 3D platform to power a better overall real estate experience for both buyers and sellers across a varied array of industry verticals and segments. Modwell continues to make industry inroads as they help modernize an industry often stuck in legacy models.

Last year, the company was not only selected for the prestigious Moderne Ventures' Passport Program – dedicated to helping grow future industry leaders – but was also accepted into the coveted NVIDIA Inception Program , designed to accelerate companies with bleeding edge technologies by providing access to Nvidia's tech, ecosystem of partners and opportunities to connect with venture capitalists. Additionally, Modwell was named as one of the top companies on Metaverse Spectrum's M100 Innovator Awards , which recognizes excellence in AI, Metaverse, AR, VR, spatial computing and Web3 technologies. Modwell's technology was also prominently featured in the Bravo hit "Million Dollar Listings'' and, more recently, it provided the technology behind a prominent Robb Report listing and article . Earlier this year, Modwell was asked to join the Google For Startups Cloud Program, which is dedicated to supporting innovative, thriving, diverse and inclusive startups from around the world.

