Real Estate Technology Industry Veteran Grady Ligon Joins Fathom Holdings

IntelliAgent, a SaaS platform, is Fathom's proprietary software used to power and manage its real estate transactions, operations and business intelligence. Ligon will be responsible for leading the further development of intelliAgent as a fully integrated real estate search, transaction, technology, and communication hub.

"Grady brings significant real estate technology expertise to Fathom, having worked for industry leading brokerage firms for the majority of his career," said Fathom CEO Joshua Harley. "We are excited he is joining our team as we continue to enhance our industry-disruptive business model, adding even more robust technology designed to reduce our costs, improve our operational efficiency, and attract new agents, while ultimately helping them become more productive."

"I look forward to using my combined technology and real estate sector background to help expand the intelliAgent platform to the next level, transforming how agents and consumers connect and interact throughout the transaction process," said Ligon. "I am thrilled to be part of an organization that is dedicated to changing the real estate industry and also mirrors my professional and philosophical beliefs and attitudes about business leadership."

Prior to joining Fathom, Ligon was Chief Information Officer of HSF Affiliates, LLC, where he was instrumental in building the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices brand, network and technology platform from the ground up. In that role, he was responsible for all aspects of technology strategy, direction, execution, operations and security for the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, Prudential Real Estate, and Real Living Real Estate networks.

Prior to HSF, Ligon held similar roles for both Prudential Real Estate Services Company and the combined Prudential Real Estate and Relocation Services business, where he was responsible for all aspects of technology for a global network of real estate franchisees and relocation professionals. Before his tenure in the real estate industry, Ligon was in the financial services sector, overseeing the credit infrastructure transformation program for JP Morgan.

Ligon holds a BBA degree in Information Systems and Statistics from Baylor University, as well as a Texas Real Estate license, and Certified Relocation Professional and Project Management Professional designations.

He is a frequent conference speaker on digital transformation, technology strategy, leadership and talent development, as well as a guest lecturer in the Information Systems department at Baylor.

About Fathom Holdings Inc.

Fathom Holdings Inc. is the parent company of Fathom Realty Holdings, LLC, a national, virtual, full-service real estate brokerage that leverages proprietary cloud-based software called IntelliAgent to operate a Platform as a Service model (PaaS) for the residential real estate industry. Fathom offers real estate professionals 100% commission, small flat-fee transaction costs, support and training, all powered by best in class operational efficiencies. For more information visit www.fathomrealty.com.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements," including, but not limited to, the expansion of the Company's intelliAgent platform. No assurance can be given that the platform will reduce the Company's costs, improve its operational efficiency, attract new agents, and help agents become more productive. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including: reliance on key personnel; technology risks; competitive risks; and the others set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's registration statement for its initial public offering filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov . The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

