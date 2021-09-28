Real Estate Technology Leader SentriLock Opens New 23,000 sq. ft. Manufacturing & Assembly Facility to Meet Increased Demand

WEST CHESTER, Ohio, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SentriLock, LLC , the leading real estate lockbox, showing service, and experience management solution provider, today announced the ribbon-cutting of the company's new West Chester, Ohio production facility.

The 23,000 sq. ft. manufacturing center will be home to approximately 40 assembly and operations employees, and more than 70 customer experience specialists. In addition, SentriLock plans to hire 80 employees to fill newly created jobs between 2021 and 2023 in roles that will operate out of the expanded SentriLock workspace.

In March of this year, Governor Mike DeWine announced that SentriLock was the recipient of an Ohio Tax Credit Authority tax credit. SentriLock, together with the eight other recipients of the tax credit plan, will create 3,214 new jobs and retain 4,520 jobs statewide.

"We're delighted to open the doors on our world-class manufacturing and assembly workspace," said SentriLock CEO Scott Fisher. "Our commitment to assembling our products in the USA has always been a point of pride for SentriLock. With this new expansion, we'll be able to produce upwards of 200,000 next-generation SentriGuard® lockboxes each year, which will provide enhanced real estate experiences for buyers and sellers nationwide."

During 2020, SentriLock continued to thrive as the company pivoted to remote work during the COVID-19 pandemic. The company's employee-first culture continues to offer flexible work schedules and significant remote work solutions. However, manufacturing and assembly are inherently in-person production roles, and this new space will accommodate the company's new wave of hires.

"We're grateful for the JobsOhio grant which helped with fixed assets investment for our facility build out," said Operations Manager Al Davenport. "We have made significant investments in machinery and equipment for the current phase of this project, with a second phase to follow which will provide enhancements that include additional work areas, and updated office technology to provide a more collaborative work environment for our growing workforce."

SentriLock is a certified Cincinnati Best Place To Work, and was certified as a Great Place To Work in 2021.

As a wholly owned subsidiary of the National Association of REALTORS® – America's largest trade association representing more than 1.4 million members – SentriLock is one of the most trusted solution providers in the real estate industry. Founded in 2002, SentriLock serves more than 400,000 REALTORS®, and has powered more than 10 million home sales.

About SentriLock

Founded in 2002, SentriLock, LLC, is a wholly owned subsidiary of the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) and its Official Lockbox Solution. The company's primary mission is to provide its members with technology solutions that are member-focused and driven to provide superior customer service. SentriLock has a 96 percent customer satisfaction rating and is committed to providing exceptional support and technology to all its customers.

