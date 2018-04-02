Real Estate Technology Startup SetSchedule Launches AI-Predictive Learning Mobile App for Real Estate Agents to Pinpoint Property Sales Opportunities Before They Reach the Market

SetSchedule's exclusive technology features a unique data extraction platform powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, and fueled by extensive data aggregated from diverse sources. SetSchedule analyzes data through partnerships with title companies, along with data related to permit changes, taxes, and major life events, to identify homeowners who are highly likely to sell their houses within months. SetSchedule qualifies the leads and sends them directly to agents' schedules, removing the pressure of the time-consuming and expensive marketing process from the agents' responsibility. And instead of just providing a list of leads, SetSchedule sets up a listing appointment and provides background about the seller and the property. The application also allows realtors to add notes to the sales lead's entry and designate an opportunity's temperature.

"Today's realtors are rarely at a desk, so providing them with a mobile app is an essential progression building off of our innovative software," said Udi Dorner, COO of SetSchedule. "With this new mobile app, realtors can bypass the typical lead generation process on the fly and get off to a faster start in this fiercely competitive industry."

SetSchedule currently offers an online solution and the mobile app enhances their current platform. SetSchedule user benefits also include insider market insights, automated marketing software tools, access to an online research center, and a user-friendly customer relationship management (CRM) system. Additionally, with just one click agents can call on the active support of SetSchedule's team of seasoned mentors to advise them and help them close deals.

About SetSchedule:

SetSchedule is a first-of-its-kind technology-based real estate marketing firm that connects Realtors® with local homeowners, home buyers, and investors who are seeking to buy and sell properties. The company identifies potential sale properties before they even reach the market with its innovative, multi-patented matching engine that leverages AI-powered predictive data, insider market insights and automated marketing software tools. Founded in 2014, SetSchedule is based in Irvine, California. Learn more at setschedule.com.

