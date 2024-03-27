Real estate will never be the same - Assist2Sell applauds the changes

RENO, Nev., March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Assist2Sell, a pioneering real estate company founded on principles of affordability, transparency, and simplicity, today reaffirms its commitment to transforming the real estate process in light of the recent proposed settlement by the National Association of REALTORS® ("NAR") of antitrust lawsuits brought against NAR and other real estate companies. The settlement and its proposed policy changes could have a wide-ranging impact on commission structures in the real estate industry.

Assist2Sell believes consumers will benefit most from a proposed MLS policy change which would eliminate the practice of sellers offering to pay a commission to the buyer's agent. NAR may have been influenced to include this concession by the position which the U.S. Department of Justice ("DOJ") recently expressed in an amicus brief filed in another similar lawsuit (Nosalek v. MLS PIN). In this case, the DOJ offered this advice: "To address the competitive problem alleged by Plaintiffs, the Settling Parties could agree to an injunction that prohibits offers of buyer-broker compensation by MLS PIN participants."

The proposed settlement has brought to the forefront the critical importance of consumer choice and the need for clear information in real estate transactions. Assist2Sell has long championed a consumer-first approach, offering low-fee real estate services that save homeowners significant amounts in commission costs without compromising the quality of service.

Unlike traditional real estate models that rely on legacy commission structures, which often inflate costs for both sellers and buyers, Assist2Sell promotes a straightforward and transparent fee structure. This approach not only offers clients substantial savings but also ensures they benefit from full-service real estate expertise.

Assist2Sell is unique in that it advertises its fees. "We are proud to be offering such low fees. Why keep it a secret?" said Ryan Elliott COO at Assist2Sell. "We believe the recent settlement will produce positive changes in the market, encouraging more competitive pricing and service models that prioritize homeowners' interests."

Assist2Sell welcomes a future where home ownership is achievable without the burden of excessive fees, opening the door to a more transparent, affordable, and consumer-friendly real estate experience.

About Assist2Sell

With offices across the US and Canada, Assist2Sell is the leading "Full Service with $avings!"® real estate company dedicated to providing homeowners with a cost-effective, full-service alternative to outdated legacy real estate commissions. For more information, visit www.Assist2Sell.com

Contact:

Ryan Elliott

COO

Assist-2-Sell, Inc.

800.528.7816

[email protected]

SOURCE Assist2Sell, Inc.