Real Estate's No. 1 Coach Launches Budget-Friendly Agent Training Subscription

SANTA ANA, Calif., Aug. 5, 2020

With "Deliver Value" being a guiding principle of his No. 1-ranked real estate coaching company, he's developed a new, economical subscription training model for agents to get the guidance and information needed to grow their businesses – even in the face of unprecedented uncertainty.

For $149 per month, agents gain access to the company's brand-new "Pulse" weekly webinar series, providing actionable training on today's most relevant topics direct from top speakers and real-world top-producing agents.

Tom Ferry Training also provides access to a wealth of additional educational opportunities such as:

Online training courses covering Ferry's "Core 4" lead generation pillars, Sales Mastery and more.

Membership in illūm, a proprietary online business-building platform

Resource library

Business and marketing plans

Activity tracking tools

A powerful referral network

Video role plays and much more.

"A lot of people need help with their businesses right now, so in March, 2020 we launched a short-term, low-cost training program to keep people moving forward powerfully through the pandemic," says Tom Ferry, Founder and CEO, Ferry International, LLC.. "We got such great feedback from that initial program, we decided to take it up a notch and make it a permanent offering in addition to our existing coaching programs."

Tom Ferry Training is available to real estate agents on Monday, August 3 with thousands of agents already subscribed.

For a full rundown of everything included in the monthly subscription, visit: tomferry.com/training

About Tom Ferry:

As the #1 ranked Real Estate Educator by Swanepoel Power 200 and founder/CEO of real estate's leading coaching company, Tom Ferry brings 30+ years of coaching experience to agents worldwide. His ever-growing influence impacts professionals in a wide variety of ways – including rigorous accountability coaching, the popular #TomFerryShow delivering free, fresh and relevant real estate tips weekly, highly engaging training events, two best-selling books, and his legendary keynote speeches.

