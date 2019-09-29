Real Fishing VR Holding Savings Event for Online Gaming Enthusiasts
Sep 29, 2019, 20:00 ET
SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FunnyPack Inc., led by Kim Young-ho, has announced that they will be holding a discount event for their virtual reality fishing game "Real Fishing VR", available on the Steam (a video game distribution platform).
For two weeks, starting from the September 30, 2019, users will be able to purchase the game for 7.79 dollars, a 40% reduction from the original 12.99 dollars.
Real Fishing VR was developed to bring the excitement of battling with the fishes to the people who aren't ready to access fishing facilities.
The game offers real time PvP battles, group contests played with other users, various quest missions, and beautiful aquariums.
The CEO has also announced that they will be putting in extra efforts to have the game available not just on Steam, but also in other public facilities, such as VR zones.
Download Link
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1030380/Real_Fishing_VR/
SOURCE Funnypack Inc.
