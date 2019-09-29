Real Fishing VR Holding Savings Event for Online Gaming Enthusiasts

Real Fishing VR was developed to bring the excitement of battling with the fishes to the people who aren't ready to access fishing facilities.

The game offers real time PvP battles, group contests played with other users, various quest missions, and beautiful aquariums.

The CEO has also announced that they will be putting in extra efforts to have the game available not just on Steam, but also in other public facilities, such as VR zones.

Download Link

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1030380/Real_Fishing_VR/

SOURCE Funnypack Inc.