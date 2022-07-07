Real Floors Inc. and Arbor Merge to Become Nation's Most Trusted and Relied Upon Multifamily Flooring Provider

Merger positions Real Floors to be the largest provider of flooring for multifamily and commercial real estate

MARIETTA, Ga., July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Real Floors Inc., a leading family-owned and operated provider of flooring in the multifamily, commercial real estate and single-family rental industries, announced today that it will merge Arbor Contract Carpet into its family of companies to form the premier provider of multifamily flooring solutions in the United States. Real Floors Inc., which will include Real Floors, Real Floors Commercial and Arbor, will continue to nurture and elevate existing client relationships and provide the best flooring solutions in the industry.

Together, the Real Floors and Arbor families will have more than 700 employees in 12 states with 28 locations serving over 50 markets coast to coast. By combining resources, Real Floors is positioned to best tackle growing demand, supply chain issues, and other challenges, while continuing to be the most trusted, reliable and easy-to-work-with partner in multifamily flooring installation.

"With a combined experience of over 75 years in flooring solutions, Real Floors and Arbor will provide the multifamily, commercial real estate and single-family rental industries with an experienced, relationship-focused partner," said Adam Brookner, CEO of Real Floors. "The Real Floors family always works to exceed the expectations of clients while offering consistency and open, honest communication. For four decades, Arbor has held those same values, making them the perfect fit for Real Floors to offer the most trusted flooring solutions in the nation."

In 2021, the three companies reached combined sales of more than $400 million, which included $325 million in replacement services and $75M in new construction. In addition to exceptional multifamily flooring and service, Real Floors and Arbor seamlessly integrate their services with today's leading CRM platforms and industry-leading proptech solutions to provide the ultimate client experience.

"Arbor is excited to join forces with Real Floors and grow our coast-to-coast, technology-first multifamily flooring solutions," said Matt Gilbreth, President of Arbor. "As the expert in multifamily flooring, we are dedicated to a transparent, seamless experience that exceeds our customer's expectations every time."

Real Floors Commercial, which possesses decades of collective experience ranging from multi-tenant new construction to big box retail to institutional commercial flooring solutions, is also poised to better serve their geographically diverse client base with this merger.

"We're thrilled to welcome Arbor into our family and know that our increased footprint will allow us to serve our clients more completely," said Scott Wierson, CEO of Real Floors Commercial. "The union of these great companies just makes sense in every way."

At company headquarters in Marietta, GA, Brookner will maintain his role as CEO while Gilbreth will remain in Denver, CO and continue his role as President of the newly merged company. The executive team will also include Jack Weissman as CFO, Lyn Jacobs as CCO, Scott Wierson as CEO of Commercial and Jim Chapman as COO of Commercial. Current logos, trademarks and company name will transition to the Real Floors banner. Together as Real Floors, senior management across the company will continue to motivate and build the industry's strongest, most passionate teams.

About Real Floors

Real Floors is the largest, most trusted and relied upon multifamily flooring solutions company in the United States. With an emphasis on offering added value and the latest in multifamily flooring technology, Real Floors' top priority is providing clients with unrivaled solutions, services and support designed to meet the wide variety of needs in the multifamily and commercial real estate industries. The Real Floors family's relentless commitment to our clients has made us the most trusted, sought-after solution in multifamily flooring. Visit us at www.realfloors.com or on LinkedIn .

About Arbor Contract Carpet

Founded in 1982, Arbor has the experience and resources to expertly deliver flooring installation for replacement and new construction across 16 major US markets. The company strives to build long-term relationships with each client to not only serve each community and its residents but to reach our mutual objectives as partners. Arbor prioritizes innovation in proptech and a firm commitment to reducing the environmental impact of flooring. Arbor has developed strong working relationships with recycling companies in order to ensure proper disposal of our clients' carpet waste. Visit us at www.arbor.us or on LinkedIn .

About Real Floors Commercial

Real Floors Commercial, the nation's preeminent commercial flooring company, provides owners, developers and architects of commercial buildings with consistent, high performance results on every project. Our seasoned management, estimation, service and installation teams are there to guide clients through every step of the process. Visit us at www.rfcommercial.com or on LinkedIn .

SOURCE Real Floors, Inc.