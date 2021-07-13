REAL FOOD FROM THE GROUND UP® is Upping the Snack Game with the Launch of Cauliflower Potato Chips

FAIRFIELD, N.J., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- REAL FOOD FROM THE GROUND UP®, Snacks with a Plant-Based Twist, is expanding its cauliflower-based snack offerings and entering into a new salty snack subcategory with the launch of Cauliflower Potato Chips. This marks the fifth subcategory that REAL FOOD FROM THE GROUND UP® now plays in! The brand won over consumer taste buds with Cauliflower-based versions of Crackers, Pretzels, Tortilla Chips, Stalks (puffed snacks) Snacking Crackers (NEW), and now Cauliflower Potato Chips.

Recognizing an opportunity in the potato chip category, REAL FOOD FROM THE GROUND UP® quickly developed a Cauliflower version to "keep it real" in chips! Available in four delicious (and vegan) flavors, these chips are on shelves now at Sprouts, Fresh Thyme, Wegmans, The Fresh Market, ShopRite, Meijer, Sam's Club and more, with a suggested retail price of $3.99 (per 3.5 oz bag). Find them on Amazon and FromTheGroundUpSnacks.com as well.

REAL FOOD FROM THE GROUND UP® has been giving classic snacks a plant-based twist since its launch in 2018. Cauliflower Potato Chips are one of three new product lines to join the snack portfolio in 2021. This cauliflower-based version of the classic potato chip is all that and a bag of cauliflower chips! REAL FOOD FROM THE GROUND UP® Cauliflower Potato Chips come in four timeless flavors including:

Sea Salt – Turn up the savory on your snack game with sea salt flavor.

Sour Cream & Onion – Turn up your snack game with the classic combo of sour cream & onion flavor!

Salt & Vinegar – Turn up the tang on your snack game with salt & vinegar flavor!

Buffalo – Turn up the heat on your snack game with buffalo flavor!

"We see cauliflower as our lead vegetable base and will keep innovating until there is a plant-based, cauliflower offering for each salty snack subcategory," said Deb Holt, CMO of REAL FOOD FROM THE GROUND UP®. "That said, we're really excited about dipping into the potato chip category with a cauliflower-based version, as America's favorite chip needed an update," she continued.

REAL FOOD FROM THE GROUND UP® snacks are always made with real veggies, which are at the top of the ingredient lists, and never include artificial flavors, colors, or preservatives. All products are also Certified Vegan, Gluten Free and Non-GMO Project Verified, so you can feel good about what you are snacking on!

About REAL FOOD FROM THE GROUND UP®

REAL FOOD FROM THE GROUND UP® offers delicious and crave-worthy snacks with a plant-based twist. We are Keepin' it Real to give you more of what you love. More flavor, more crunch, more veggies and more bites per serving. Non-GMO, Vegan and Gluten Free Certified. Our Chips, Crackers, Pretzels, Stalks and Tortilla Chips are made with real cauliflower, butternut squash or purple carrot with our hero veggie always in the top 3 ingredients. For more information on REAL FOOD FROM THE GROUND UP®, visit fromthegroundupsnacks.com or follow us @fromthegroundupsnacks.

