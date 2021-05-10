REAL FOOD FROM THE GROUND UP® Partners with Whole Kids Foundation's Young Entrepreneurs Program

FAIRFIELD, N.J., May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- REAL FOOD FROM THE GROUND UP®, Snacks with a Plant-Based Twist, is proud to announce its partnership and donation of $10,000 to Whole Kids Foundation, a nonprofit founded by Whole Foods Market. The contribution will go towards Whole Kids Foundation's Young Entrepreneurs program with a portion of the grant being awarded to Roots for the Home Team, a Minnesota, St. Paul-based, youth-led business that gives teens opportunities for critical thinking and leadership while teaching culinary and business skills. A portion of all proceeds from REAL FOOD FROM THE GROUND UP® products sold at Whole Foods Market from May 19th through June 1st will go to Whole Kids Foundation.

Teaching healthy habits and instilling an entrepreneurial spirit in children early-on are shared beliefs of REAL FOOD FROM THE GROUND UP® and Whole Kids Foundation's Young Entrepreneurs program, so the partnership was a natural fit.

Whole Kids Foundation's Young Entrepreneurs Pilot Grants support youth-led business programs that are improving the way kids eat through gardening, plant-forward cooking, or nutrition education. These grants support kids to become entrepreneurs because the skills needed as a successful young business leader will benefit them for a lifetime.

Roots for the Home Team began when entrepreneurial dietitian Sue Moores, who believes that eating well should be a delight, not drudgery or a duty, was inspired by community youth garden programs. They teach kids to appreciate and enjoy food by immersing them in its creation. She decided to take the concept a few steps further into the food chain, and have those same youth turn their produce into delicious salads, then work selling those salads to a bigger audience.

"REAL FOOD FROM THE GROUND UP® is proud to sponsor the Whole Kids Foundation's Young Entrepreneurs Program because we believe change starts from the ground up, literally," said Deb Holt, CMO of REAL FOOD FROM THE GROUND UP®. "The mission of the Young Entrepreneurs program really touched our hearts -- we are so impressed with the young leadership we are seeing through this program and are very thankful to be able to donate and directly contribute to an amazing cause like Roots for the Home Team."

"We are so appreciative to have brands, like REAL FOOD FROM THE GROUND UP®, who support our work at Whole Kids Foundation and share our excitement for our Young Entrepreneurs program," said, Nona Evans, Whole Kids Foundation Executive Director. "Roots for the Home Team is an amazing youth-led business directly impacting the lives of families in the St. Paul area by educating kids about nutrition, getting them involved in the food creation process and ultimately teaching them the invaluable skill of how to take this creation to market for business."

REAL FOOD FROM THE GROUND UP® has been giving classic snacks a plant-based twist since its launch in 2018. The brand won over consumer taste buds with Cauliflower-based versions of Crackers, Pretzels, Tortilla Chips, Stalks (puffed snacks), and most recently with Chips and Snacking Crackers. They branched out with the launch of Butternut Squash-Based Crackers, Pretzels, Tortilla Chips and Stalks and Purple Carrot Crackers too! There is a veggie variety and format for every snack lover with MORE flavor, MORE crunch, and MORE bites per serving.

About REAL FOOD FROM THE GROUND UP®

REAL FOOD FROM THE GROUND UP® offers delicious and crave-worthy snacks with a plant-based twist. We are Keepin' it Real to give you more of what you love. More flavor, more crunch, more veggies and more bites per serving. Non-GMO, Vegan and Gluten Free Certified. Our Chips, Crackers, Pretzels, Stalks and Tortilla Chips are made with real cauliflower, butternut squash or purple carrot, with our hero veggie always in the top 3 ingredients. For more information on REAL FOOD FROM THE GROUND UP®, visit fromthegroundupsnacks.com.

About Whole Kids Foundation

Whole Kids Foundation supports schools and inspires families to improve children's nutrition and wellness. Founded by Whole Foods Market in 2011, the independent, nonprofit organization is based in Austin, Texas, and serves schools and organizations in the U.S., Canada and the U.K. For more information on the Foundation's school programs including school gardens, salad bars, beehives, and nutrition education for teachers, visit wholekidsfoundation.org. For ongoing news and updates, follow Whole Kids Foundation on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

