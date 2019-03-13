Real Good Foods Closes Minority Investment From Strand Equity

LOS ANGELES, March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Real Good Food Company, LLC, ("Real Good Foods", "RGF" or the "Company") a disruptor in the frozen category and leader in protein-rich, nutrient-dense, real frozen food, announced today the closing of a minority investment from Strand Equity ("Strand").

Created by Josh Schreider in 2016, Real Good Foods successfully launched a single-serve pizza that offers customers a healthy, high protein, low-carb and grain-free alternative to traditional frozen pizza. More recently, the Company successfully rolled out innovative new items, including low carbohydrate cauliflower-crust pizzas, snacks, appetizers and Mexican entrees. Their products are sold through most leading retailers as well as online through www.realgoodfoods.com.

"It's exciting and invigorating to partner with a cutting-edge firm like Strand that both understands the emerging new trends in today's marketplace and RGF's commitment to redefining the high protein, lowcarb category," said founder of Real Good Foods, Josh Schreider.

"The team at Strand is an excellent fit for our organization. They've been a part of a number of category changing brands, and it's clear they'll add new insights and excitement to RGF," said Bryan Freeman, Chief Executive of Real Good Foods.

Strand Equity is a leading growth equity firm investing in the next generation of iconic consumer brands. Strand partners with emerging brands to scale their businesses through its marketing and operational expertise, as well as its extensive network of industry relationships. Current and realized investments include Bai Brands, HIPPEAS, HUM Nutrition, Vita Coco, Dos Toros, Chopt, Youth To The People, Wander Beauty, Van Leeuwen Ice Cream and RightRice.

"Real Good Foods is one of the fastest-growing packaged food brands that we have come across in a long time. By delivering natural high-protein, low-carb and low-sugar alternatives to everyday frozen food staples – all without sacrificing taste – RGF is driving innovation in a massive $50bn category that has been slow to adapt to consumers' changing preferences. We are thrilled to partner with Josh, Bryan and the entire team as they build the next iconic frozen food platform," said Kevin Chen, Vice President at Strand Equity.

Real Good Foods has retained BofA Merrill Lynch as their financial advisor.

For more information, visit www.realgoodfoods.com or check out @RealGoodFoods on Instagram and @RealGoodFoods on Facebook.

About Real Good Foods

Real Good Foods is committed to providing delicious Real Food You Feel Good About Eating. The Company is doing this by making high protein, low-carb comfort food made from simple, real Ingredients. All products are grain free, gluten free and use all-natural ingredients. Real Good Foods launched in 2016 and is headquartered in Glendale, California. Its products can be found in more than 12,000 stores nationally.

About Strand Equity

Strand Equity is a Los Angeles-based growth equity firm investing in the next generation of iconic consumer brands. Strand Equity is led by a team of experienced and successful investors and entrepreneurs. With a permanent capital base, Strand Equity maintains a flexible approach to structure and partnership, enabling dynamic entrepreneurs and management teams to accelerate growth and build durable businesses. For more information on Strand Equity, please visit www.strandequity.com.

