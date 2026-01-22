Real Good Foods Debuts First High-Protein Flour Tortilla, Redefining a Staple Category

New Tortillas deliver fewer carbs and no seed oils, broadening the brand's shelf-stable portfolio

BOLINGBROOK, Ill., Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Real Good Foods Company, Inc ., a leader in high-protein, low-carb foods, today launches its Flour Tortillas, a meaningful evolution of the traditional flour tortilla designed for today's health-conscious consumer. The company developed burrito-style tortillas for consumers who want more nutritional value from everyday staples. Each tortilla delivers high protein and fiber, low net carbs and contains no seed oils – benefits no other flour tortilla currently offers.

Real Good Foods’ new Flour Tortillas offer a modern take on a classic staple, made without seed oils.

Unlike many low-carb tortillas that rely heavily on added fibers and gums—often resulting in a dense or gummy texture—Real Good Foods took a culinary-first approach. The result is tortillas that deliver strong nutritional benefits without sacrificing flavor or performance, reinforcing the brand's commitment to quality in better-for-you food.

The tortillas are designed to fit easily into everyday routines by helping consumers meet a range of health goals without added complexity. They can be used across meals—from breakfast wraps and lunch burritos to quesadillas and casseroles—and pair well with both classic comfort foods and lighter ingredients such as eggs, grilled proteins and fresh produce.

The tortillas will debut in Costco's Southeast and California divisions, marking an important step in the brand's expansion beyond frozen and refrigerated aisles.

"Expanding into shelf-stable products opens the door for new ways consumers can incorporate Real Good Foods into everyday meals," said Rikki Ingram, chief marketing officer at Real Good Foods. "Our customers are looking for pantry staples that support their nutrition goals without sacrificing taste or ease, and we created these tortillas with that balance in mind."

The introduction of Flour Tortillas also sets the stage for continued innovation in the center of the store, where the brand sees a growing demand for high-protein, low-carb options across categories such as wraps, snacks and chips.

