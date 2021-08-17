Real Good Foods Expands Frozen Entrée Offerings at Kroger Stores Nationwide

"We are delighted with this expansion of approximately 10,000 points of distribution in Kroger stores and Kroger owned banners," said Bryan Freeman, Executive Chairman of Real Good Foods. "The response to our ground breaking low carb, high protein microwavable frozen entrées has been remarkable. Consumers, more than ever care about how food makes them feel and understand that entrées loaded with beans and rice and sugar and carbs are not good for you and make it harder to lead a healthy lifestyle. I think that's why so many people are discovering our items and joining our community."

After successfully launching three nourishing frozen entrées from Real Good Foods in 2020, Kroger decided to expand the brand's Entrée presence to create a full-fledged lineup that includes a variety of meals from different categories. From Mexican to Italian to traditional American Entrées, Real Good Foods' newest Kroger additions bring the classic, comforting taste of warm favorites in a better-for-you entrée that can be made in minutes. Products include:

Real Good Foods is now available in over 16,000 retail locations nationwide, expanding its product lines and innovations in Walmart, Costco, Kroger, Target and more, while making real food accessible to all. For more information and to find a store near you, visit www.realgoodfoods.com and follow on Instagram at @realgoodfoods.

About Real Good Foods Co.: Founded in 2016, Real Good Foods believes there is a better way to enjoy cravable comfort foods. Its mission is to make nutritious foods—low in carbs, high in protein, grain free and from real ingredients—more accessible to everyone, improve human health, and in turn improve the lives of millions of people. Real Good Foods offers delicious and nutritious options across breakfast, lunch, dinner, and snacking occasions. Available in over 16,000 stores nationwide, and directly from their website at realgoodfoods.com. Real Good Foods has one of the largest Social Media Followings of any brand in Frozen today, with over 350k followers on Instagram, and has leveraged this community to garner insights and become one of the leading innovators in Frozen Food today.

Recently spotlighted in Forbes as one of the Top Startups to work for in 2020.

For more information, visit RealGoodFoods.com and follow on social @RealGoodFoods.

Media Contact

Nikole Johnston

[email protected]

SOURCE Real Good Foods Company

Related Links

http://www.realgoodfoods.com

