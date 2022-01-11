Real Good Foods Highlights Sales and Velocity Growth in Recent SPINS Data

"We are pleased with the continued acceleration in our product velocities and view this as further evidence that more and more consumers are seeking our Craveable, nutrient dense comfort foods. We believe this acceleration provides our brand permission to expand distribution into existing and new categories and retailer partners. said Bryan Freeman, Executive Chairman at Real Good Foods

Sources: 1. SPINS Total US MULO, excluding Costco, dollar sales for 4-week and 12-week ending December 26th, 2021. All comparisons in this paragraph are to the same measured period in the prior year. 2. The "Overall Frozen Category" and "Health & Wellness Frozen" category excludes Frozen and Refrigerated Meat, Poultry & Seafood.

About The Real Good Food Company

Founded in 2016, Real Good Foods believes there is a better way to enjoy our favorite foods. Its brand commitment, "Real Food You Feel Good About Eating," represents the Company's strong belief that, by eating its food, consumers can enjoy more of their favorite foods and, by doing so, live better lives as part of a healthier lifestyle. Its mission is to make craveable, nutritious comfort foods that are low in carbohydrates, high in protein, and made from gluten- and grain-free real ingredients more accessible to everyone, improve human health, and, in turn, improve the lives of millions of people. Real Good Foods offers delicious and nutritious options across breakfast, lunch, dinner, and snacking occasions, with availability in over 16,000 stores nationwide, including Walmart, Costco, Kroger, and Target, and directly from its website at www.realgoodfoods.com. Learn more about Real Good Foods by visiting its website, or on Instagram at @realgoodfoods, where it has one of the largest social media followings of any brand within the frozen food industry today with nearly 400,000 followers.

