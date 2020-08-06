Real Good Foods Names Jack White Senior Vice President of Sales

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Real Good Foods, a leader in the Frozen Food Industry making nutrient-dense foods across multiple categories, has named Jack White Senior Vice President of Sales. White will lead the emerging brand's sales team and distribution strategy across the North America.

Driven by his passion for the Food Business, White started his career with American Home Foods in 1991. After achieving Vice President of Regional Sales within the company, White moved on to lead as Vice President of Sales and Trade Teams at Pinnacle Foods, Ocean Boy Farms, Hain Celestial Group, AdvancePierre Foods, and Riverbend Foods.

"I have worked with Jack in the past and know him well. I have seen firsthand his effective leadership at building and growing profitable retail businesses and I am excited to have him join our family," says Bryan Freeman, CEO of Real Good Foods.

Founded in 2016, Real Good Foods is on a mission to prevent ever-growing rates of chronic health conditions linked to poor nutrition by bringing nutrient-dense foods to every eating occasion. After creating the first high-protein, grain-free, low-carb Chicken Crust Pizza, the brand quickly grew popular among consumers of all lifestyles—who all asked for more. Two years after the launch, Real Good Foods now has a low-carb, high-protein option for any occasion—Breakfast, Lunch, Dinner, Snacks, and Desserts—all made with real, clean ingredients and readily made at your convenience.

"I am impressed by Real Good Food's community-centric approach that drives new users to frozen categories," says White. "It's all about helping Retailers grow and it is remarkable what RGF has done in a short period of time. I know the brand is poised for dramatic growth over the coming months."

