Real Hospitality Group Announces the Opening of the Newly Built Fenwick Shores, Tapestry Collection by Hilton

FENWICK ISLAND, Del., Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Real Hospitality Group, Inc. (RHG) today announced the opening of Fenwick Island's first and only upscale hotel. The 65 guest room Fenwick Shores, Tapestry Collection by Hilton is nestled between the Atlantic Ocean and Little Assawoman Bay with sweeping views and beach access. The quaint island is home to some of the region's most pristine beaches and charming collection of shops and dining. Designed to celebrate the island's unique past, Fenwick Shores honors the local history of merchant ships and the tradition of extending hospitality to travelers with nautical details, textures and finishes that are woven into the guest experience. In keeping with the rich history of the island, interior designer Susan Kirkpatrick reached out to several local artisans and historians who were engaged to contribute. Town Historian Dale Clifton, and Winnie and Tracey Lewis provided detailed accounts that inspired the names of the lounges and event rooms.

"Fenwick Shores is a distinctive resort-style hotel that is perfect for today's leisure traveler who wants a getaway that is within driving distance to their home," said Ben Seidel, CEO and President, Real Hospitality Group, Inc. "The hotel's location on the Delaware Coast makes it easily accessible for families along the Mid-Atlantic and East Coast who want to vacation in a captivating destination. We worked carefully with the residents of Fenwick Island to assure that the hotel complements the history and charm of this small resort town."

The opening of this property marks the continued growth of RHG's portfolio which has added seven additional properties and more than 1,300 guest rooms in the past six months to its management portfolio.

More About Fenwick Shores, Tapestry Collection by Hilton

Located beachfront on historic Fenwick Island, the hotel is two miles from Fenwick Island State Park and less than five minutes from the Discoversea Shipwreck Museum, the Fenwick Island Lighthouse and the Fenwick Boardwalk. The focal point of the hotel's public space is a custom crafted blown glass chandelier by artist Jeffery Auxer. The large guest rooms and suites are designed to accommodate families with kitchens, a sectional sleeper sofa and private balconies with ocean or bayside views.

For dining, Mooncussers offers fresh American dishes or guests may enjoy the more casual Shipwrecked, for poolside dining and signature cocktails. Resort amenities include an outdoor swimming pool, beachside lounge chairs, a fitness center and 24-hour market. Some 1,560 square feet of well-appointed event space provide a beautiful venue for events and small meetings.

As a response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Fenwick Shores is participating in the Hilton CleanStay Program to help guests enjoy a clean and safe experience during their stay. The new standards under Hilton CleanStay include a Hilton CleanStay Room Seal to show that a room has not been accessed since being thoroughly cleaned and disinfected, additional cleaning of common areas and items, contactless check-in, innovative disinfection technology and flexible housekeeping options. A full list can be accessed at www.hilton.com/en/corporate/cleanstay/.

Fenwick Shores, Tapestry Collection by Hilton offers complimentary parking and is accessible from I-95 at 1501 Coastal Highway, Fenwick Island, DE, 19944. For more information and reservations visit www.hilton.com/en/hotels/sbyfsup-fenwick-shores/ or call 302-539-8200. Tapestry Collection by Hilton is a portfolio of upscale, original hotels that offers guests unique style and vibrant personality, and encourages guests to explore the local destination.

About Real Hospitality Group

Real Hospitality Group (RHG) is an international hospitality management and investment company headquartered in Ocean City, MD, with additional offices in New York City, Fort Lauderdale, FL, and Shanghai, China. RHG is one of the top 15 U.S. hotel management companies with a portfolio that includes more than 106 hotels open and under development in gateway cities and resort destinations. The company is a recognized preferred service provider for leading brands including Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Marriott International, Hyatt Hotels Corporation, InterContinental Hotels Group PLC, Choice Hotels International, Inc., and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, as well as a growing and dynamic portfolio of independent luxury boutique hotels including MADE and Boro Hotel, recognized as two of Condé Nast's best New York City lodging establishments, and the Montauk Blue Hotel in Montauk, NY. Real Hospitality Group focuses on comprehensive development, management services, revenue performance, guest experience, and business development for hotels, resorts, and investment ownership groups. For more information visit www.realhospitalitygroup.com.

