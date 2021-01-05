Real Hospitality Group Assumes Management of First All-Suite Hotel in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware

OCEAN CITY, Md., Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Real Hospitality Group (RHG) has assumed management of the newly built Residence Inn Rehoboth Beach. Owned by Milton, Delaware-based Hudson Management, the recently opened property is the first all-suite hotel in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.

"RHG enjoys a long and trusted relationship with Christian and Jamin Hudson," said Ben Seidel, president, and CEO of RHG. "We're honored to add their second hotel to our managed portfolio of 106 properties in 16 states across the U.S."

Located at 18964 John J Williams Highway, the hotel has 104 suites, each with a fully equipped kitchen. Complimentary high-speed internet, a state-of-the-art fitness center, a 24-hour market, a shared laundry room and grocery delivery service are available. The hotel is also pet-friendly and has The Residence Inn Mix, a fun and relaxing way for guests to unwind, socialize and connect. Three nights a week, the property hosts different social events in its lobby or outdoor space. The hotel also provides guests with easy access to tax-free shopping at Tanger Outlets, vibrant dining options and some of the East Coast's top beaches.

Despite adverse market conditions, RHG, one of the top hotel management companies in the U.S., continues to experience substantial portfolio growth. The company added 1,730 rooms across the country in 2020.

"Our growth during a time of major disruption in the hotel industry is directly attributed to a very committed revenue management team that focuses on optimizing the value of every hotel by driving premium topline revenues for our owners," Seidel said.

Real Hospitality Group (RHG) is an international hospitality management and investment company headquartered in Ocean City, MD, with additional offices in New York City, Fort Lauderdale, FL, and Shanghai, China. RHG is one of the top 15 U.S. hotel management companies with a portfolio that includes more than 106 hotels open and under development in gateway cities and resort destinations. The company is a recognized preferred service provider for leading brands including Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Marriott International, Hyatt Hotels Corporation, InterContinental Hotels Group PLC, Choice Hotels International, Inc., and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, as well as a growing and dynamic portfolio of independent luxury boutique hotels including MADE and Boro Hotel, recognized as two of Condé Nast's best New York City lodging establishments, and the Montauk Blue Hotel in Montauk, NY. Real Hospitality Group focuses on comprehensive development, management services, revenue performance, guest experience, and business development for hotels, resorts, and investment ownership groups. For more information visit www.realhospitalitygroup.com.

