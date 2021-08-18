Real Hospitality Group Opens Two Newly Built Properties in Proximity to NYC Airports & Sporting Venues

OCEAN CITY, Md., Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Real Hospitality Group (RHG), an international hospitality management and investment company with offices in several locations, including New York City, has opened Four Points by Sheraton Flushing in Flushing, NY and Holiday Inn Express & Suites Woodside Queens NYC in Woodside, NY. Both properties are owned by Century Development Group, an integrated real estate development company.

"We're truly humbled and grateful to be given these opportunities to open and manage additional properties in Queens," said Ben Seidel, president and CEO of RHG. "The addition of Four Points by Sheraton Flushing and Holiday Inn Express & Suites Woodside Queens NYC to our growing portfolio reveals the strength of the RHG brand in the Big Apple. We look forward to working with ownership to achieve the success we've previously had throughout New York City's five boroughs."

Four Points by Sheraton Flushing

In the heart of Queens, Four Points by Sheraton Flushing, a newly built property, is a 210-room hotel that also has 100 luxury condos on its top floors as well as retail stores for shops and restaurants.

Each stylish modern guest room has a complimentary WiFi, an iron and ironing board, a hair dryer, a coffee maker, cable, and satellite. Other amenities include a swimming pool, a fitness center, and on-site dining options. Four Points by Sheraton Flushing has three meeting rooms for a total of 5,150 square feet of meeting space and is a pet-friendly hotel.

Four Points by Sheraton Flushing is hosting its grand opening on Saturday, August 28, 2021 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. More than 500 people have already been invited.

Holiday Inn Express & Suites Woodside Queens NYC

The newly built 135-room property is centrally located to nearby attractions in New York City's largest borough in area, Queens, and several subway stops from the city's most densely populated borough, Manhattan. Each well-appointed guest room has blackout shades, a mini refrigerator, a microwave, a coffee maker, a flat-screen TV and a spacious work desk.

The property's amenities also include complimentary breakfast, a fitness center, a business center, and free WiFi access. Holiday Inn Express & Suites Woodside Queens NYC has two meeting rooms for a total of 1,200 square feet of meeting space and is a pet-friendly hotel.

Both properties are in proximity to LaGuardia Airport, John F. Kennedy International Airport, Citi Field, the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, and the Empire State Building.

About Real Hospitality Group

Real Hospitality Group (RHG) is an international hospitality management and investment company headquartered in Ocean City, MD, with additional offices in New York City, Fort Lauderdale, FL, and Shanghai, China. RHG is one of the top 15 U.S. hotel management companies with a portfolio that includes more than 106 hotels open and under development in gateway cities and resort destinations. The company is a recognized preferred service provider for leading brands including Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Marriott International, Hyatt Hotels Corporation, InterContinental Hotels Group PLC, Choice Hotels International, Inc., and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, as well as a growing and dynamic portfolio of independent luxury boutique hotels including MADE and Boro Hotel, recognized as two of Condé Nast's best New York City lodging establishments, and the Montauk Blue Hotel in Montauk, NY. Real Hospitality Group focuses on comprehensive development, management services, revenue performance, guest experience, and business development for hotels, resorts, and investment ownership groups. For more information visit www.realhospitalitygroup.com.

About Century Development Group

Founded and headed by George Xu, Century Development Group is an integrated Real Estate Development Company. Since the late 1990's, Mr. Xu has been involved in the developments of residential, commercial, mixed-use and hospitality projects primarily in the borough of Queens, New York. To date, George Xu has worked on over a million square feet of real estate developments; mixed-use developments including residential, hospitality, office, and retail. The total value of his completed projects is calculated to be over $237,000,000. The net worth of his current and developing projects is anticipated to be over $421,000,000. The total assets of his projects is over $658,000,000

