Real Hospitality Group Promotes Sanjay Bedi and Ron Loman to Leadership Team.

"As we continue to expand across the United States, and maintain our 'Best in Class' reputation, it is important that we also develop our people. Providing opportunity for leadership growth is paramount to our success and I am thrilled to have both Sanjay and Ron take this important step in their careers. They will continue to lead one of the most dynamic portfolios in the hospitality industry and help RHG excel in guest satisfaction, associate engagement, and operational excellence," said Ben Seidel, President and CEO of Real Hospitality Group.

Sanjay Bedi, Vice President – Operations

Sanjay brings world class experience and boundless optimism to his new role. He will continue to manage key owner relations across the RHG portfolio as well as some of the most high-profile assets in New York City. His vast market experience has included New York, Kentucky, Virginia, Michigan, and Pennsylvania. He also leads our extensive Marriott portfolio's best practice sharing program to enhance guest experience. In his new role Sanjay will champion the RHG Core Values through his leadership of the regional operations team in the New York office and will drive operational excellence through evaluation, assessment, and action. Sanjay has an MBA from Clarion University of Pennsylvania and received his bachelor's degree from St. Stephen's College in New Delhi. He also earned a Hotel Real Estate Investment & Asset Management certification from eCornell. Sanjay is an active outreach participant for RHG's Real Cares Program. He leads fundraising contingents for ECPAT and various cancer and hunger organizations as well as volunteering his time in New Jersey community kitchens.

Ron Loman, Vice President – Operations

Ron rejoins the RHG family after serving as Vice President of a national asset management company and as the CEO of a Southern & Mid-Western U.S Hotel owner-operator firm. Ron will further improve the alignment and communication of the growing regional operations team in our Ocean City and Florida offices, including general managers and regional operations directors. He is also responsible for implementing proven strategies and best practices to elevate the guest experience, improve operational efficiency, and increase profitability across the portfolio. Ron is a two-time chair of the Hospitality Sales & Marketing Association's International Sales Advisory Board, an eight-year board member of the Convention Sales Advisory Committee – Orlando/Orange County Convention Visitors Bureau, and an Advisory Committee member for Carlson Hotels Worldwide. Ron has been published in Hospitality trade magazines and volunteers his time to lecture at the Rosen School of Hospitality at the University of South Florida. Ron attended both Valencia College and the University of Central Florida.

About Real Hospitality Group

Ocean City, Maryland-based Real Hospitality Group with offices in New York City, Ocean City, and Fort Lauderdale, is a full-service hotel management company. Real Hospitality Group is one of the top 15 U.S. hotel management companies in the United States and the RHG portfolio includes over 100 hotels open and in development in key markets and resort destinations.

The company is a recognized service provider for leading brands including Marriott International, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Hyatt Hotels Corporation, InterContinental Hotels Group PLC, Choice Hotels International, Inc., Wyndham Hotels and Resorts and Red Lion Hotels Corporation as well as a growing portfolio of independent luxury boutique hotels including MADE and Boro Hotel in New York City and Ruschmeyer's in Montauk, NY. RHG focuses on comprehensive development management services, revenue performance, guest experience and business development for hotels, resorts and investment ownership groups. For more information please visit www.realhospitalitygroup.com.

