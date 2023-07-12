real hot yoga continues to heat up the hot yoga franchise space with 3 more market expansions

Real Hot Yoga

12 Jul, 2023, 07:00 ET

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- real hot yoga, emerging hot yoga franchise concept, continues to expand their franchise footprint, with the announcement of 3 new awarded units. Their new locations will include Dallas, Phoenix, and a 5th northern New Jersey studio, in Essex County. In total, this brings the brand to have 15 locations, including their 6 corporately owned studios.

The brand has been steadily building their franchisee family, since awarding their 1st franchise in March 2021. While the excitement of expansion certainly exists, real hot yoga continues to be laser focused on pinpointing who franchises are awarded to.

One of the brand's Founding Partners, Aaron Goodman, says, "Would we love to see a real hot yoga in every neighborhood, and have the opportunity to reach as many people as we can through yoga? – of course! Are we going to award a franchise to anyone who can afford it, happens to enjoy yoga, or is looking for a side hustle? - No, we aren't going to do that. While we are conservative in cost, compared to some other brands in our space, we recognize this might be someone's life savings, and we don't take that lightly at all. We also want to protect the integrity of our brand, so opening up, just to shut down, isn't good for anyone. With that in mind, we vet our candidates heavily. This is a serious investment, for candidates who are ready to work, have strong management skills, and are committed to the success of their location. If all those boxes are checked and you have a passion for helping others, this can be a high revenue earning opportunity for the right person. Having a great time, and enjoying the community you'll build, is a great added benefit of working in the health and wellness space."

About real hot yoga:

real hot yoga opened its first location in 2012 in Knoxville, Tennessee by founding owners- Cindy Coats, Aaron Goodman and Jeff Morin. The company quickly found its niche as a high energy yoga fitness studio and opened several locations since 2012, bringing their total of units to 6 Corporate locations and 9 Franchised Units.

Corporate and franchised locations, to date include- Knoxville, TN; Johnson City, TN; Farragut, TN; Englewood, NJ; Hoboken, NJ; Ridgewood, NJ; Montvale, NJ; Myrtle Beach Sayebrook; SC; Myrtle Beach Magnolia Row, SC; Kenosha, WI; and Suwanee, GA. Coming soon- South Jordan, Utah; Phoenix, AZ, Dallas, TX and Essex County, NJ.

real hot yoga currently has many attractive territories available for single and multiple unit franchisees to develop. With low startup costs, and unparalleled support of the founding owners- a franchisee can reap the benefits of learning how to follow a business model that has been proven successful in various sized cities and markets and continue to positively impact lives across the country.

For more information on franchising, please email [email protected] , visit https://realhotyoga.net/franchise/ or call Jeff Morin at 513-226-4632.

CONTACT:
[email protected]

SOURCE Real Hot Yoga

