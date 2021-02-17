real hot yoga is Heating Up the Franchise World

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The real hot yoga brand is setting their sights on expansion through franchised locations. With 6 hot yoga studios currently under their corporate umbrella, the yoga concept recognized the continued demand of yoga enthusiasts for more studio locations. Despite Covid-19, real hot yoga has seen strong signs of growth, and is seeking strategic franchisees to be a part of their emerging brand.

One of the founding partners, Cindy Coats, shared what is so special about real hot yoga. She said, "Boutique fitness has experienced some of its darkest days, in result of the pandemic. Now, more than ever, we believe that people need yoga in their life. Our fitness approach to yoga makes it less foreign and more accessible to more people. With a wide variety of different styles of yoga and yoga hybrid classes, real hot yoga is a one stop shop for strengthening, lengthening, and toning. Clients get on their mats to find their strength, flexibility and balance. Over time, as clients learn to stay present and grounded in their practice, they also find their confidence, sense of peace, gratitude and empowerment. All of this eventually spills off their mats and into their lives. When you receive that first email from a client thanking you for all the ways real hot yoga changed their life, you know you are in the right business."