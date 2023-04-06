Real Housewives Fan Cruise Departing Fort Lauderdale in January 2024 - Cast Members Whitney Rose, Ashley Darby, and Dolores Catania Are Set to Sail! Exclusive

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Flip Phone Events and Prysm Management present WIVES AT SEA: A HOUSEWIVES FAN CRUISE, the ultimate girls trip! The four-night cruise is scheduled to depart aboard the Celebrity Silhouette.

The cruise is a celebration of all things Real Housewives. Whitney Rose (Real Housewives of Salt Lake City), Ashley Darby (Real Housewives of Potomac), and Dolores Catania (Real Housewives of New Jersey) are scheduled to set sail with guests on the luxurious Celebrity Silhouette.

The 2024 sailing is scheduled to sail from the port of Fort Lauderdale on Thursday, January 11 visiting Cozumel, Mexico on the four-day voyage.

During the cruise, guests will participate in Housewives themed trivia, game shows, bar crawls, dance parties, costume contests, drag shows, and more. Whitney Rose, Ashley Darby, and Dolores Catania will participate in meet and greets, question and answer panels, dance workshops, and games. It will be a unique opportunity for fans of the show to spend time with beloved housewives.

Flip Phone Events has successfully launched previous fan cruises for Golden Girls (Golden Fans at Sea) and Schitt's Creek (Moira's Party Boat.) Each week, Flip Phone Events produces drag shows around the country. Prysm Management is a full service talent agency representing television stars.

If you need any photos or materials for the cruise, please contact Cindy Levine (480) 861-6427 or [email protected]

