"Real Housewives" Stars Melissa And Joe Gorga List New Jersey Mansion For $3.298 Million

A long cobblestone and paver courtyard driveway leads to the house, and the main entry impresses with a bridal staircase foyer. Extensive millwork and walls of glass accentuate the home's lavish style. Main level highlights include an airy billiard room with fireplace, a two-story library, a great room with Juliet balcony, and a gourmet kitchen with a generous center island. A cavernous master suite and four additional en suite bedrooms occupy the upper level. The lower level presents a chic and contemporary party feel with a gym, salon, Hollywood-style home theater, walk-in-glass enclosed wine cellar and bar, recording studio and padded kids play area. Entertaining continues outside with the in-ground Hampton pool, outdoor kitchen and large stone patios.

"Melissa and Joe are offering this small piece of paradise located just a half-hour outside of New York City. It is truly among the most glamorous estates in the metropolitan area," said Kolsky-Assatly. "It offers a private retreat, yet is perfect for entertaining family and friends. I anticipate this home will sell quickly."

Kolsky-Assatly is an award-winning sales professional affiliated with Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage in Fort Lee, New Jersey. A local leader, she has sold more than $1.1 billion in real estate. Internationally, she is a member of the Coldwell Banker International President's Premier, representing the top 1% of Coldwell Banker agents worldwide.

Coldwell Banker Global Luxury

Coldwell Banker Global Luxury and the Coldwell Banker Global Luxury logo are service marks owned by Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC. Visit ColdwellBankerHomes.com.

