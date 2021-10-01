Real-life Inspiration Behind the Hit Movie "Rudy" to Present Keynote at RISE's Medicare Marketing & Sales Summit

The third of 14 children and the son of a steel mill worker, Ruettiger struggled in school due to undiagnosed dyslexia. Despite his academic challenges and being undersized at 5'6'' and 165 pounds, his lifelong dream was to attend University of Notre Dame and play football for the Fighting Irish, his father's favorite team.

He was rejected from Notre Dame three times before finally receiving his acceptance letter. Eventually he won a spot on the Notre Dame scout team, which helps the varsity team practice. In the last home game of his senior year, and in its final moments, Ruettiger tackled the Georgia Tech quarterback, the only play in the only game of his college career. He is the first player in the school's history to be carried off the field on the shoulders of his teammates.

Although it was his first and last time he stepped onto the field during an official game, he earned his place in football history and became a University of Notre Dame legend. The 1993 movie "Rudy" that is based on his life is considered one of the all-time great sports films ever made.

Ruettiger's keynote will take place at 9:10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, the first day of the main conference. His presentation will explore the idea of having and building a dream, ways to stay on course and overcome obstacles, and the importance of developing relationships throughout your life.

The Medicare Marketing & Sales Summit will be held Feb. 16-18, 2022, at Caesars Palace, Las Vegas. Preconference workshops and an opening reception will take place on Wednesday, Feb. 16 followed by the main conference. Click here to download a brochure, see the agenda, and complete list of speakers.

About the Medicare Marketing & Sales Summit

Ranked #1 in the industry for the 14th year in a row, our top-notch content is specifically curated for marketing, sales, and product development professionals at local and regional Medicare Advantage health plans to provide methods for differentiating from national carriers to grow and retain their membership base year-on-year.

About RISE

RISE and government health care reform. Recognized industry wide as the number one source for information on risk adjustment and quality improvement within health care, RISE strives to serve the community on four fronts: networking, education, industry intelligence and career development. Through cutting-edge conferences, online courses, in-house training, webinars as well as an association comprised of over 2,500 members, RISE provides professionals with industry insights and critical information they need to stay ahead of the curve. RISE produces more than 30 conferences annually, focused on sophisticated topics and ample networking opportunities for thousands of executives from mid- to senior-level and C-suite. Our team of subject matter experts is often first to market with emerging topics, and we pride ourselves on consistently delivering on top quality operations and logistics to produce a seamless event.

