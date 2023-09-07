Real-life Superheroes: The Merry Beggars Releases The Saints

RELEVANT RADIO

07 Sep, 2023, 12:30 ET

CHICAGO, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Merry Beggars at Relevant Radio is set to release a brand-new series on Monday, September 11th. This comes on the heels of their #3 Apple Podcast-ranking A Christmas Carol and the thrilling series, On the Night Train.

The Saints: Adventures of Faith and Courage tells the impactful and virtuous adventures of Catholic saints. Each week tells the full story of one saint in five daily and free episodes, offering four new saints' stories each month.

"The Saints: Adventures of Faith and Courage" provides thrilling and inspiring stories to ignite your family’s pursuit of virtue and holiness.
The Saints' 15-minute episodes include downloadable activities to immerse listeners, ages seven and up, in the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. They delve into the struggles, drama, and victories of the saints' lives of virtue.

"The stories we listen to shape the desires of our hearts," says Peter Atkinson, Executive Producer of The Merry Beggars. [Our stories] aren't stories about superheroes. They're something better. Saints are ordinary men and women who show us the greatness that we are called to. We can't wait to share their stories, their virtues, and the lessons of their lives with you."

Listen to The Saints trailer now, and get daily episodes of The Saints: Adventures of Faith and Courage by signing up for free at thesaintspodcast.com.

The Merry Beggars is the entertainment division of Relevant Radio. Relevant Radio brings Christ to the world through the media with informative, entertaining, and interactive programming twenty-four hours per day, seven days per week. Relevant Radio serves the Church on over 200 owned and operated and affiliate stations with coast-to-coast broadcasts that reach over 270 million souls. Programming can be heard worldwide via streaming audio at relevantradio.com and on the free mobile app.

SOURCE RELEVANT RADIO

