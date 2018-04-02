Real-Life Travelers Find 'Firsts That Last' in North Carolina

They embraced unexpected firsts, too. Their first time flying kites and paddling a kayak. Their first time climbing a lighthouse. Their first time reveling in the sense of freedom that comes from living so fully in the moment that cell phones and notebooks were out of mind's reach.

"Peyton and I could connect with each other without any phones or iPads," said Craig, who serves in the Ohio Army National Guard. "We actually got to have a good time together without any distractions."

With the April 2 launch of the "Firsts That Last" campaign, Visit North Carolina documents real-life travelers who come to the state for the first time to experience a first in their lives. The concept taps the power of firsts to create memories that last.

"Firsts are like magic in the way they stir our souls," said Wit Tuttell, executive director of Visit North Carolina. "They create powerful memories. North Carolina is an endless source of experiences that add richness to a traveler's life story."

The public will first meet Craig and Peyton plus the other sets of travelers in print and digital ads and in 30- and 60-second spots, which will be shown on TV and in movie theaters. The ads also refer people to VisitNC.com to view two-minute films with a story arc.

The website also includes itineraries. Craig and Peyton journeyed to the Outer Banks to see the ocean, a trip that tightened their bond as they experienced other firsts — flying a kite, climbing a lighthouse and seeing wild horses that roam the beach. Newlyweds Chris and Andrea Beall, who are blending a family with five children in Auburn, Alabama, explored waterfalls and other wonders in forests near Brevard, Mills River and Saluda. New York musicians Zac Zinger and Tomo Akaboshi traveled to Chapel Hill, Benson and Saxapahaw for a moonshine experience in which they savored serenity at local farms and the fruit of the land at tables and tasting rooms.

The travelers, who were recruited through agencies that specialize in finding real people for projects that require authentic voices, bring essential truths about travel to life.

"With 'Firsts That Last,' the experience itself is just the beginning," Tuttell said. "When you see the videos of Peyton and Jazmene and the other travelers, you appreciate the positive effects travel has on our lives. It satisfies a vital need to feel excitement or tranquility or closeness with those we love, and it helps us to discover things we never knew about ourselves. We want people to explore the many firsts they can find in North Carolina. The memories are sure to last."

