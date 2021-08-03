Real Luck Group Ltd. Announces Details Regarding Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

The Meeting will allow registered shareholders to listen to the proceedings and registered shareholders can submit votes through the web-based platform. Details for shareholders and interested parties in attending the virtual meeting are found below. Participants are encouraged to login in approximately 15 minutes prior to the start time.

Instructions to join virtual meeting

Registered Shareholders may attend the Meeting by logging into the virtual portal hosted by TSX Trust Company at https://virtual-meetings.tsxtrust.com/1157 .

Meeting ID: 1157

Password: luck2021

To register for the Meeting, registered Shareholders must go to that website using Chrome, Safari, Edge or Firefox (not Internet Explorer) internet browsers, enter the control number included in the form of proxy such Shareholder received from our transfer agent, TSX Trust Company, and enter the case sensitive password (password is: luck2021) included with the Meeting Materials (as defined below) sent to the Shareholder.

This Notice is accompanied by the Company's management information circular (the "Information Circular") and a form of proxy for a registered Shareholder or a voting instruction form for a non-registered beneficial Shareholder (collectively, the "Meeting Materials"). It is important that Shareholders read the accompanying Meeting Materials carefully. You are entitled to vote at the Meeting either in person (by virtual attendance) or by proxy. If you are unable to attend the Meeting in person (by virtual attendance), you are requested to vote your shares using the form of proxy or voting instruction form, as applicable. Please read the Information Circular for detailed instructions on how to attend, participate and vote at the Meeting. Proxies must be received by the Company's transfer agent, TSX Trust Company, by no later than 9:00a.m. (local time in Calgary, Alberta) on August 11, 2021 by mailing it to the following address: TSX Trust

Company, Telus Sky Building, 2110, 685 Centre Street SW, Calgary, AB T2G 1S5 Attention: Proxy Department. Proxies may also be voted online at www.voteproxyonline.com by inserting the 12-digit control number listed on your proxy.

If you are a non-registered beneficial Shareholder, you should review the voting instruction form provided by your nominee, which sets out the procedures to be followed for voting shares that are held through intermediaries or nominees.

If you are a non-registered shareholder and want to vote online at the Meeting, you must appoint yourself as proxyholder and register with TSX Trust in advance of the Meeting by emailing [email protected] the "Request for Control Number" form, which can be found at https://tsxtrust.com/resource/en/75 .

Shareholders who have any questions or require further information with regard to voting their shares or attending the Meeting should contact TSX Trust, toll-free in North America at 1-866-600-5869 or by email at [email protected] .

About Luckbox

The Company is an award-winning betting company that offers legal, real-money betting, live streams, and statistics on all major esports and sports on desktop and mobile devices. The Company has a Business-to-Consumer (B2C) platform, and by leveraging shared technology, data, and resources, the Company can offer an extensive range of betting options for esports tournaments. The Company's in-house customized user interface and user experience, built on a technology stack that supports multiple odds and streaming sources, allows the Company to deliver deep esports betting coverage. The Company has been built by a team combining experience in the igaming industry and a passion for esports to offer players a unique, broad, engaging, and legal CS:GO betting, Dota 2 and League of Legends betting experience. The Company serves esports fans in more than 80 territories across the globe. In November 2020, Luckbox was named Rising Star at the EGR Operator Awards. The Company (via the Group) holds a full licence under the Online Gambling Regulation Act (OGRA), issued by the Isle of Man Gaming Supervision Commission. As the Group is fully licensed in the Isle of Man for B2C and B2B esports & sports betting and casino, the Company has access to favourable payment processors. Luckbox is committed to supporting responsible gambling.

Follow Luckbox on Twitter / Facebook / LinkedIn

CAUTION WITH RESPECT TO FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain certain "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. When used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target, "plan", "forecast", "may"," schedule" and other similar words or expressions identify forward-looking statements or information. Such statements represent the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affections such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules and regulations.

SOURCE Real Luck Group Ltd.

Related Links

https://www.realluckgroup.com/

