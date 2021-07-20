Real Luck Group Ltd. Partners with Aspire Global's BtoBet for Casino and Sportsbook Solutions at Luckbox

CALGARY, AB and ISLE OF MAN, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Real Luck Group Ltd . (TSXV: LUCK) (OTCQB: LUKEF) (the "Company") and its subsidiary companies doing business as " Luckbox " (the "Group"), an award-winning provider of licensed, real money esports betting, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Aspire Global's (STO: ASPIRE) BtoBet.

The partnership is a key component of broadening the company's platform and will add casino games to the Luckbox platform as well as BtoBet's comprehensive sportsbook solution, including esports.

Real Luck Group CEO Thomas Rosander said: "BtoBet's industry-leading sportsbook solutions are key to building and improving the Luckbox product and betting offer by allowing customers to bet on traditional and an extended range esports events. Additionally, BtoBet's casino offering adds a proven vertical for increasing the lifetime value of players and one in which myself and the team have a proven track record of success.

"The integration of BtoBet's flexible platform is a fundamental part of our growth strategy and the underpinning of the differentiation that will set us apart going forward. This key part of our growth strategy cannot be overemphasized and properly positions us to become the #1 esports betting destination."

Tsachi Maimon, CEO at Aspire Global, said: "This partnership is yet another proof point of the strengths of BtoBet's leading sports solution. We are excited to partner with Luckbox and to support it in its migration from its previous sportsbook provider. We look forward to supporting Luckbox in further strengthening its position as a leading, global iGaming company."

About Luckbox

The Company is an award-winning betting company that offers legal, real-money betting, live streams, and statistics on all major esports and sports on desktop and mobile devices. The Company has a Business-to-Consumer (B2C) platform, and by leveraging shared technology, data, and resources, the Company can offer an extensive range of betting options for esports tournaments. The Company's in-house customized user interface and user experience, built on a technology stack that supports multiple odds and streaming sources, allows the Company to deliver deep esports betting coverage. The Company has been built by a team combining experience in the igaming industry and a passion for esports to offer players a unique, broad, engaging, and legal CS:GO betting, Dota 2 and League of Legends betting experience. The Company serves esports fans in more than 80 territories across the globe. In November 2020, Luckbox was named Rising Star at the EGR Operator Awards. The Company (via the Group) holds a full licence under the Online Gambling Regulation Act (OGRA), issued by the Isle of Man Gaming Supervision Commission. As the Group is fully licensed in the Isle of Man for B2C and B2B esports & sports betting and casino, the Company has access to favourable payment processors. Luckbox is committed to supporting responsible gambling.

About Aspire Global

Aspire Global is a leading B2B-provider of iGaming solutions, offering companies everything they need to operate a successful iGaming brand, covering casino and sports. The B2B-offering comprises a robust technical platform, proprietary casino games, a proprietary sportsbook, and a game aggregator. The platform itself can be availed of exclusively or combined with a wide range of services. In addition to the B2B-offering, Aspire Global also operates several B2C-brands, including Karamba, the greatest showcase of the strength of the B2B-offering. The Group operates in 30 regulated markets spanning Europe, America and Africa, including countries like the US, UK, Denmark, Portugal, Spain, Ireland, Nigeria, Colombia and Mexico. Offices are located in Malta, Israel, Bulgaria, Ukraine, North Macedonia, India, Italy and Gibraltar. Aspire Global is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market under ASPIRE. Certified Advisor: FNCA Sweden AB, [email protected], +46-8-528 00 399. Please visit www.aspireglobal.com.

