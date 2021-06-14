Real Luck Group Ltd. Partners with Publishme to Build In-House Content Studio and Deliver Marketing Strategy

Luckbox CEO Thomas Rosander said: "Content is a key part of our marketing mix, since esports fans and gamers consume content like no other generation before them. Until now, Luckbox's growth has been primarily organic, and this partnership represents the beginning of our drive to scale our customer acquisition efforts. Our Head of Content, Nevzat Uçar, is highly experienced delivering content that resonates with targeted audiences, especially at his prior roles at Red Bull and Riot Games. We are confident that Publishme will complement his skills to drive content that will bring esports and gaming audiences on to our platform."

Luckbox Head of Content Nevzat Uçar said: "I'll be leading our Publishme relationship to build our exclusive, in-house content studio to convert our ideas and content strategy into action and realization. The Publishme team will support Luckbox in creating written, visual and video content as well as graphic design, creating esports tournaments, helping on influencer management and production. They'll work with us to convey our message to the esports and gaming audience through our owned and managed channels."

Publishme CEO Özgür Özalp said: "As a marketing agency in the rapidly growing gaming and esports industry, we're always looking for new partnerships to add value to our business and deliver the best content to the gaming community on a global scale. I believe that the Luckbox' s global vision and our upcoming projects that we will develop and execute together will create a huge differentiator in terms of attracting customers. We're excited that we'll be able to share our projects and contents with the global gaming community."

Publishme Managing Partner Kerem Emre Akarlar said: ''We work with the leading companies in the gaming industry. Our vision is to deliver best results for our clients and provide unique experiences for the gamers on a global scale. With that perspective working with the Luckbox is a perfect match with our vision, also we are confident that Publishme and Luckbox co-operation will add value on both sides. We are so happy to enroll on a new adventure with Luckbox serving in 80 different territories of the world.''

About Luckbox

The Company is an award-winning betting company that offers legal, real-money betting, live streams, and statistics on all major esports and sports on desktop and mobile devices. The Company has a Business-to-Consumer (B2C) platform, and by leveraging shared technology, data, and resources, the Company can offer an extensive range of betting options for esports tournaments. The Company's in-house customized user interface and user experience, built on a technology stack that supports multiple odds and streaming sources, allows the Company to deliver deep esports betting coverage. The Company has been built by a team combining experience in the igaming industry and a passion for esports to offer players a unique, broad, engaging, and legal CS:GO betting, Dota 2 and League of Legends betting experience. The Company serves esports fans in more than 80 territories across the globe. In November 2020, Luckbox was named Rising Star at the EGR Operator Awards. The Company (via the Group) holds a full licence under the Online Gambling Regulation Act (OGRA), issued by the Isle of Man Gaming Supervision Commission. As the Group is fully licensed in the Isle of Man for B2C and B2B esports & sports betting and casino, the Company has access to favourable payment processors. Luckbox is committed to supporting responsible gambling.

About Publishme

Publishme is Turkey's leading gaming marketing agency that offers value-oriented services in many areas from business development to marketing, from localization to production for the aim of meeting the needs of game companies, publishers and brands. Publishme is a supporter of the world's largest game publishers in Turkey and the MENA region, Blizzard, Activision, Garena and MY.GAMES are some of them. In addition to its services to publishers, Publishme develops creative projects to bring brands together with their target audience. Publishme is also proud to work with Luckbox.

