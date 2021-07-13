Real Luck Group Ltd. partners with Solitics to enhance business intelligence and customer engagement at Luckbox

Partnership to enhance player economics

CALGARY, AB and ISLE OF MAN, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Real Luck Group Ltd . (TSX.V: LUCK) (OTCQB: LUKEF) (the "Company") and its subsidiary companies doing business as " Luckbox " (the "Group"), an award-winning provider of licensed, real money esports betting, is pleased to announce a partnership with customer engagement and business analytics platform Solitics .

Luckbox will leverage Solitcs' service to provide in-depth and meaningful player behaviour insights and provide the ability to personalize and automate customer engagements in real time, leading to higher customer retention and improved player economics.

Solitics will help Luckbox:



Generate valuable insights for optimal data-driven decisions

Run elaborate analysis, inspecting billions of records in seconds

Create real-time, personalized customer engagements based on aggregated data

Respond live to any customer behaviour in less than two seconds

Send the right message, at the right time, via the right channel

Luckbox CEO Thomas Rosander said: "Solitics has a great reputation in the igaming space. This partnership marks another important step in our ongoing efforts to enhance our platform, marketing tools and player experience."

Solitics CEO and Founder Tomer Baumel said: "We are delighted to partner with Luckbox, as we help resolve a clear pain, delivering a cutting-edge solution to using distributed data in true real time. Using Solitics, Luckbox will gain clear visibility into every customer engagement and drive perpetual optimization."

About Luckbox

The Company is an award-winning betting company that offers legal, real-money betting, live streams, and statistics on all major esports and sports on desktop and mobile devices. The Company has a Business-to-Consumer (B2C) platform, and by leveraging shared technology, data, and resources, the Company can offer an extensive range of betting options for esports tournaments. The Company's in-house customized user interface and user experience, built on a technology stack that supports multiple odds and streaming sources, allows the Company to deliver deep esports betting coverage. The Company has been built by a team combining experience in the igaming industry and a passion for esports to offer players a unique, broad, engaging, and legal CS:GO betting, Dota 2 and League of Legends betting experience. The Company serves esports fans in more than 80 territories across the globe. In November 2020, Luckbox was named Rising Star at the EGR Operator Awards. The Company (via the Group) holds a full licence under the Online Gambling Regulation Act (OGRA), issued by the Isle of Man Gaming Supervision Commission. As the Group is fully licensed in the Isle of Man for B2C and B2B esports & sports betting and casino, the Company has access to favourable payment processors. Luckbox is committed to supporting responsible gambling.

About Solitics

Solitics, established in 2013, enables the best marketers to be brilliant, giving them the ability to use their data effectively to drive deeper, more meaningful customer engagement. This means they can realize exceptional marketing strategies with extreme flexibility, by creating automated and personalized customer journeys in true real time (1.8 seconds) with complete independence from IT. Solitics' proprietary technology leverages low-code integration to connect directly to all distributed data sources on one hand, and all marketing channels on the other, going live in under 30 days. For more information, visit www.solitics.com .

