Real Madrid World's Official Opening Day is Today

DUBAI, UAE, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dubai Parks™ and Resorts and Real Madrid C.F. have announced the opening of Real Madrid World (RMW), the first ever Real Madrid-themed park celebrating football and basketball the Real Madrid way, today, 9 April 2024.

Opening at Dubai Parks™ and Resorts, the Middle East's largest theme park destination, the theme park will be home to over 40 original Real Madrid-themed experiences and attractions that offer guests the opportunity to feel closer to their football heroes. From visiting the locker rooms of the players and exploring the secret sanctuary guarding the club's winning trophies, to thrilling attractions, entertainment shows, the region's first wooden roller coaster and tallest amusement ride in the world – guests are in for an unforgettable adventure.

Fans will explore a collection of official Real Madrid retail and merchandise, personalize the Club's shirts and other collectibles as well as enjoy numerous dining venues offering flavourful treats with Spanish twists.

Fernando Eiroa, CEO, Dubai Holding Entertainment, said, "Dubai Parks™ and Resorts is the first theme park destination worldwide to announce a major partnership with Real Madrid. The world's first and only Real Madrid-theme park celebrates the world's love for sports and theme parks, presenting a unique adventure that has never been done before. Real Madrid World will showcase the winning spirit of Real Madrid, embodying the deep passion that brings the club to life."

Over 40 new themed attractions, experiences and fan engagement opportunities await guests, including the below:

HALA MADRID COASTER is the region's first wooden roller coaster that encapsulates the emotions of the Real Madrid journey.

is the region's first wooden roller coaster that encapsulates the emotions of the Real Madrid journey. STARS FLYER standing at 460 feet, is the tallest amusement ride in the world.

standing at 460 feet, is the tallest amusement ride in the world. WHITE HEARTS is a walkthrough exhibition celebrating the past, present and future of the club.

is a walkthrough exhibition celebrating the past, present and future of the club. BERNABÉU EXPERIENCE is a theatrical interpretation providing access to the locker room, the center of the pitch and a secret sanctuary guarding the 14 football European cups and the 11 Basketball European Cups.

is a theatrical interpretation providing access to the locker room, the center of the pitch and a secret sanctuary guarding the 14 football European cups and the 11 Basketball European Cups. THE WAVE – LA OLA is a thrilling family roller coaster that will transport guests to the sacred seats of a stadium.

is a thrilling family roller coaster that will transport guests to the sacred seats of a stadium. LA FÁBRICA TRAINING PITCH is a playground with football balls and mini-training equipment for children to practice their best shots.

is a playground with football balls and mini-training equipment for children to practice their best shots. ENTERTAINING SHOWS featuring over 15 daily sets, from interactive football freestyle street shows to full-cast performances.

The One Day Pass starts from AED 295 online at www.dubaiparksandresorts.com/realmadridworld or at the gate.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2382590/Real_Madrid_World_Image_1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2382591/Real_Madrid_World_Image_2.jpg

