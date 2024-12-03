REÁL MESA™ BRINGS MEDITERRANEAN INSPIRED FLAVORS TO THE PET FOOD AISLE - NOW AVAILABLE IN NEARLY 1,000 STORES NATIONWIDE

"REÁL MESA brings the bright and varied ingredients of the Mediterranean table to pets through healthy and delicious recipes," said Tierney Monaco, Chief Marketing Officer of REÁL MESA. "Pets deserve the best in nutrition to live happy, thriving lives, and we are thrilled with the strong momentum we've built in our first year. Our relationships with retail partners and suppliers, combined with strong consumer interest have laid the foundation for continued growth as we head into year two."

REÁL MESA's portfolio of products features recipes and flavors inspired by traditional Mediterranean meals, offering both great taste and balanced nutrition. The product line-up includes complete-and-balanced meals like Mediterranean Chicken & Rice Entrée and Wild Caught Salmon Feast, as well as natural treats such as Lamb Recipe Bites and Chicken Kabob jerky treats, all made in small batches.

All products are made in the USA with high-quality ingredients and are free from artificial colors, flavors and preservatives.

At the heart of REÁL MESA's mission is a commitment to nourish the relationship between pets, their families and the communities they live in. Over the past year, the brand has donated more than 100,000 meals to shelters and rescue organizations across the U.S., ensuring that pets in need have access to nutritious, high-quality food.

The brand launched in November 2023 is now available on Amazon, Chewy, Walmart.com and in nearly 1,000 stores nationwide. For more information and to locate a retailer near you, please visit realmesapetfood.com.

About REÁL MESA™

Founded in 2022, REÁL MESA™ is a Mediterranean inspired dog food brand that features chef curated recipes and high-quality ingredients pets love and their owners are confident in. REÁL MESA™'s mission is to nourish the relationships between families and their pets through elevated meal experiences. REÁL MESA™ is backed by a seasoned group of investors, including Palm Tree Crew Investments, Point Break Capital and Torch Capital. For more information, visit realmesapetfood.com.

SOURCE REÁL MESA™