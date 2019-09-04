Real Money Trivia App, Skilli World, Provides Guaranteed Prize Payouts Daily; Over $60,000 Awarded in Soft Launch on the App Store

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Under The Tree Ltd., a company based in Ontario, Canada is emerging as a new player in the online trivia market with the stated ambition of redefining 'Real Money Trivia'. After a soft launch in April, the company has now officially launched its proprietary mobile trivia app Skilli World, as a pay-to-play, Real Money Trivia offering available for both iOS and Android.

What better place for trivia players to congregate and compete in Real Money Trivia tournaments than on Caribbean Islands floating in space facilitated by a mystical woman named Skilli? This is the setting which you will find inside the app where tournaments are hosted on a variety of exciting topics. Every night at 9:30 p.m. EST, Skilli World hosts a True or False "Daily Mastermind Tournament" ("DMT") with a guaranteed fixed prize pool of $500 USD; a prize that the company promises will escalate quickly as their community of players grows.

Skilli World claims that the opportunity to win money of any significance is far greater than any free to enter trivia game, like HQ or Trivia Crack. The company started a small marketing campaign in July and is very happy with the number of downloads, level of engagement, participation and player feedback they have received. To date, Skilli World has been downloaded over 4000 times, awarded upwards of $60,000 in prizes, and have paid out more than $30,000 USD to their players.

The company is elated at the response of their players who are really enjoying the app and money they have won. In fact, one user "Infinite" wrote to the Skilli World team: "I am so glad I came across Skilli World as I've had medical bills piling up over the last two years that have stressed me out more than words can describe and to find a game that is fun, cool-looking and gives me the chance to potentially win some money is wonderful." The management team at Skilli World is happy to report that since registering in July, this player has won over $1600 USD.

"We are thrilled about the engagement we have seen from our small community of players so far and can't wait to grow the community more so we can really start changing lives. Skilli World has the potential to offer truly life-changing prizes on a daily basis. We are well on our way to making Skilli World the best place for trivia fans to quite literally, use their skills to pay the bills." – Matthew De Angelis (Co-Founder).

Try out Skilli World for free by downloading it from the Apple App Store here: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/skilli-world/id1450025368?ls=1

To download the Android version of Skilli World visit www.skilliworld.com

A General Video Description of the app is available here: https://youtu.be/AwXG4zJp7cI

Under The Tree Ltd. is a technology company that created Skilli World to bring Real Money Trivia to the real world. More information is available on www.skilliworld.com or you can reach them at info@skilliworld.com. Check out their socials on Instagram @SkilliWorld and Twitter @SkilliWorld.

Media Contact:

Matthew De Angelis

matt@skilliworld.com

Related Images

skilli-world-logo.jpg

Skilli World logo

skilli-world-has-officially.jpg

Skilli World has officially launched with daily prize pools of $500 USD

SOURCE Skilli World

Related Links

http://www.skilliworld.com

