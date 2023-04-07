Real Mushrooms' Cordyceps Powder Wins Health11News Consumer Quality Award

Health11News has awarded its Consumer Quality Award to Real Mushrooms' Cordyceps Powder as the best product in its class and the best overall value to consumers. In the functional mushroom supplements marketplace, where competition is ever-increasing, this award-winning company and its exceptional product truly prove that ethical business practices and commercial profitability can comfortably coexist.

Health11News Corp. announced today that it has awarded its Consumer Quality Health Award, for the best product value and the most impressive customer shopping experience, to REAL MUSHROOMS' Organic Cordyceps Mushroom Extract Powder. The award is based on the results of interviews, consumer reviews, and product research conducted by Health11News. The global functional mushroom market size was valued at USD $26.7 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to reach USD $65.8 billion by 2030, expanding at a compound annual growth rate of 10.8%. The market is expected to witness a steep rise due to the growing popularity of functional mushrooms for their health benefits, which will increase future demand for REAL MUSHROOMS.

The cordyceps mushroom is an energy-boosting fungus. Certain animal studies have shown that cordyceps can increase the production of ATP , the compound that gives cells energy. This makes cordyceps powder an excellent mushroom supplement to take for exercise and physical performance. In fact, two well-controlled clinical studies have found that cordyceps improves exercise performance in healthy older individuals. Cordyceps has also been shown to improve lung capacity .

In addition, preliminary research indicates that cordyceps supports healthy levels of inflammation and immune markers. Cordyceps powder also supplies high levels of beta-glucans . The National Cancer Institute says these polysaccharides can strengthen the immune system in fighting cancer.

Unlike most mushroom supplements made with grains, additives, and fillers, REAL MUSHROOMS supplements are made only with 100% real mushrooms, delivering pure mushroom extracts -- making its cordyceps powdera more authentic and potent alternative to better-known competitor brands of mushroom supplements.

REAL MUSHROOMS also produces a variety of functional mushroom extracts from reishi, lion's mane, chaga, and turkey tail mushrooms in the form of capsules, powders, chocolates, and hot beverage mixes. All are USDA Certified Organic, gluten-free, non-GMO, vegan, and verified for quality at accredited third-party labs.

Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, REAL MUSHROOMS is headed by second-generation mushroom supplement entrepreneur Skye Chilton.

REAL MUSHROOMS products are available to consumers online directly from the manufacturer and via online outlets. [ See full release ]

