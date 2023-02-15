REAL MUSHROOMS, an industry-leading supplier of premium mushroom supplements, is rated as one of the market's best brands by discerning consumers of functional mushrooms … especially those seeking to strengthen their immune systems by harnessing the power of turkey tail mushrooms. Its premier product, Turkey Tail Immune Support Supplement, is worth serious consideration as a more authentic and potent alternative to better-known competitor brands of mushroom supplements, and as a product worth carrying as a distributor or retailer.

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- REAL MUSHROOMS has been recognized by Retailer News Network for offering the Best Functional Mushrooms Product in the market for mushroom supplements. Unlike most brands that are made with grains, additives, and fillers, Award-winning REAL MUSHROOMS supplements are made only with 100% real mushrooms, delivering pure mushroom extracts that are superior to those of its competitors, some of which are larger, better-known brands fighting for an increased revenue share in this very competitive and fast-growing market segment. REAL MUSHROOMS features the best product, its Turkey Tail Immune Support Supplement, in virtually every important respect, and the company is on a very impressive trajectory. [ See full release ]

REAL MUSHROOMS has been recognized by Retailer News Network for offering the Best Functional Mushrooms Product in the market for mushroom supplements. Unlike most brands that are made with grains, additives, and fillers, Award-winning REAL MUSHROOMS supplements are made only with 100% real mushrooms. REAL MUSHROOMS, an industry-leading supplier of premium mushroom supplements, is rated as one of the market's best brands by discerning consumers of functional mushrooms … especially those seeking to strengthen their immune systems by harnessing the power of turkey tail mushrooms.

The global functional mushroom market size was valued at USD $29.2 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to reach USD $65.8 billion by 2030, expanding at a compound annual growth rate of 10.8%. The market is expected to experience a steep rise due to the growing popularity of functional mushrooms for their health benefits.

Also driving the market's growth are shifting consumer preferences toward functional foods , furthering demand for REAL MUSHROOMS' products, and in particular, its turkey tail product.

Multiple market analysts have already identified REAL MUSHROOMS as a key player in the functional mushrooms market. Moreover, health media outlets have recognized REAL MUSHROOMS as one of the best companies in the industry for fast-paced growth, with a very high potential for dynamic growth in market share acquisition during the coming year.

Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, REAL MUSHROOMS is helmed by second-generation mushroom supplement entrepreneur Skye Chilton.

REAL MUSHROOMS products are available to consumers online directly from the manufacturer and via an increasing number of online outlets. [ See full release ]

About

Retailer News Network is a continuously updated digital publication that identifies new products and opportunities of interest to distributors and retailers.

Media Contact:

Howard Rubenstein

212-372-8807

[email protected]

SOURCE Retailer News Network; Real Mushrooms