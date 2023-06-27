REAL MUSHROOMS Wins Best Medicinal Mushroom Product for Its Turkey Tail Mushroom Powder and Capsules

Optimal Performance Living has honored REAL MUSHROOMS' Turkey Tail Mushroom Extract Powder and Capsules with its Best Medicinal Mushroom Product award. In an increasingly competitive marketplace for medicinal mushrooms, this award-winning company offers its customers an exceptional product for those seeking to strengthen their immune systems by harnessing the renowned power of turkey tail mushrooms.

NEW YORK, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- REAL MUSHROOMS , an industry-leading supplier of premium mushroom supplements, was recognized today by Optimal Performance Living for offering the Best Medicinal Mushroom Product in the marketplace for mushroom supplements. Unlike most brands that contain grains, additives, and fillers, award-winning REAL MUSHROOMS supplements are made with only 100% real mushrooms, delivering pure mushroom extracts -- making its turkey tail powder a more authentic and potent alternative to better-known competitor brands. [ See full press release ]

Turkey tail mushroom is a fan-shaped fungus with concentric bands of autumn colors that grow on fallen logs and tree stumps in wet, shady areas worldwide. The mushroom has a high concentration of the protein polysaccharide-K, which has shown potential in treating cancer and infectious diseases . For example, according to the National Cancer Institute, turkey tail mushrooms may help treat stomach cancer and aid immune cells damaged by chemotherapy to recover normal function.

According to market predictions, the medicinal mushroom industry will experience a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.90% between 2023 and 2030, reaching a value of USD 7.03 billion during the forecast period.

Multiple market analysts have identified REAL MUSHROOMS as a key player in the market. Moreover, health media outlets have recognized REAL MUSHROOMS as one of the best companies in the industry for fast-paced expansion, with a very high potential for dynamic growth in market share acquisition during the coming year.

REAL MUSHROOMS also produces a variety of medicinal mushroom extracts from Reishi, Lion's Mane, and Chaga mushrooms in the form of capsules, powders, chocolates, and hot beverage mixes. All are USDA Certified Organic, gluten-free, non-GMO, vegan, and verified for quality at accredited third-party labs.

REAL MUSHROOMS, led by second-generation mushroom supplement entrepreneur Skye Chilton, is based in Vancouver, Canada.

REAL MUSHROOMS products are available to consumers online directly from the manufacturer and via online outlets. [ See full release ]

