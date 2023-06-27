REAL MUSHROOMS Wins Best Medicinal Mushroom Product for Its Turkey Tail Mushroom Powder and Capsules

News provided by

Optimal Performance Living; Real Mushrooms

27 Jun, 2023, 08:41 ET

Optimal Performance Living has honored REAL MUSHROOMS' Turkey Tail Mushroom Extract Powder and Capsules with its Best Medicinal Mushroom Product award. In an increasingly competitive marketplace for medicinal mushrooms, this award-winning company offers its customers an exceptional product for those seeking to strengthen their immune systems by harnessing the renowned power of turkey tail mushrooms.

NEW YORK, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- REAL MUSHROOMS, an industry-leading supplier of premium mushroom supplements, was recognized today by Optimal Performance Living for offering the Best Medicinal Mushroom Product in the marketplace for mushroom supplements. Unlike most brands that contain grains, additives, and fillers, award-winning REAL MUSHROOMS supplements are made with only 100% real mushrooms, delivering pure mushroom extracts -- making its turkey tail powder a more authentic and potent alternative to better-known competitor brands. [See full press release]

Continue Reading
REAL MUSHROOMS, an industry-leading supplier of premium mushroom supplements, was recognized today by Optimal Performance Living for offering the Best Medicinal Mushroom Product in the marketplace for mushroom supplements. Unlike most brands that contain grains, additives, and fillers, award-winning REAL MUSHROOMS supplements are made with only 100% real mushrooms, delivering pure mushroom extracts
REAL MUSHROOMS, an industry-leading supplier of premium mushroom supplements, was recognized today by Optimal Performance Living for offering the Best Medicinal Mushroom Product in the marketplace for mushroom supplements. Unlike most brands that contain grains, additives, and fillers, award-winning REAL MUSHROOMS supplements are made with only 100% real mushrooms, delivering pure mushroom extracts
Optimal Performance Living has honored REAL MUSHROOMS' Turkey Tail Mushroom Extract Powder and Capsules with its Best Medicinal Mushroom Product award. In an increasingly competitive marketplace for medicinal mushrooms, this award-winning company offers its customers an exceptional product for those seeking to strengthen their immune systems by harnessing the renowned power of turkey tail mushrooms.
Optimal Performance Living has honored REAL MUSHROOMS' Turkey Tail Mushroom Extract Powder and Capsules with its Best Medicinal Mushroom Product award. In an increasingly competitive marketplace for medicinal mushrooms, this award-winning company offers its customers an exceptional product for those seeking to strengthen their immune systems by harnessing the renowned power of turkey tail mushrooms.

Turkey tail mushroom is a fan-shaped fungus with concentric bands of autumn colors that grow on fallen logs and tree stumps in wet, shady areas worldwide. The mushroom has a high concentration of the protein polysaccharide-K, which has shown potential in treating cancer and infectious diseases. For example, according to the National Cancer Institute, turkey tail mushrooms may help treat stomach cancer and aid immune cells damaged by chemotherapy to recover normal function.

According to market predictions, the medicinal mushroom industry will experience a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.90% between 2023 and 2030, reaching a value of USD 7.03 billion during the forecast period.

Multiple market analysts have identified REAL MUSHROOMS as a key player in the market. Moreover, health media outlets have recognized REAL MUSHROOMS as one of the best companies in the industry for fast-paced expansion, with a very high potential for dynamic growth in market share acquisition during the coming year.

REAL MUSHROOMS also produces a variety of medicinal mushroom extracts from Reishi, Lion's Mane, and Chaga mushrooms in the form of capsules, powders, chocolates, and hot beverage mixes. All are USDA Certified Organic, gluten-free, non-GMO, vegan, and verified for quality at accredited third-party labs.

REAL MUSHROOMS, led by second-generation mushroom supplement entrepreneur Skye Chilton, is based in Vancouver, Canada.

REAL MUSHROOMS products are available to consumers online directly from the manufacturer and via online outlets. [See full release]

About

Optimal Performance Living provides continuously updated content about living a healthier, more productive, and more meaningful life for its readers.

Media Contact:
Todd Franklin
212-963-1213
[email protected]com

SOURCE Optimal Performance Living; Real Mushrooms

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.