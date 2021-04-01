REAL New York Launches Monthly Landlord Forum

NEW YORK, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- March 2020 was a gut-wrenching moment for the real estate industry. The city had just gone into lockdown and the long-term effects of the pandemic on sales & rentals were yet to be determined. Would New York City become a ghost town? Was this the end of the open house? And, moving forward, how would real estate agents, developers, and tenants be able to forge that indispensable connection so necessary to daily operations if in-person meetings were no longer an option?

REAL New York remained calm & focused, as they always do. Co-Founders Robert Rahmanian and Louis Adler asked themselves, "How can we best be of service to our clients?" The answer? – A free, monthly Landlord Forum to discuss the politics and market trends behind the headlines. Their hope was to empower their business community with all of the tools necessary to stay ahead in one of the toughest markets that anyone had seen in over a decade.

Their first Forum was held in late March 2020 and continues to grow. Today, one year later, the Forum hosts over 150 participants, ranging from family offices to institutional investors. Louis and Rob have over 25+ combined years in real estate and their brokerage, REAL New York, transacts around 2,000 rental deals each year. During the pandemic and within the context of the Forum, their unique vantage point has allowed them to quickly relay the true numbers and trends that they see on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

For more information on REAL New York's Landlord Forum, property owners, managers, developers, and landlords are encouraged to make their request and apply for an invite at https://tinyurl.com/REALNewYorkForum or contact [email protected] with any questions about the application process.

REAL New York is a residential & commercial real estate brokerage firm born of Manhattan roots, with knowledge and expertise that expands to every borough in New York City. To learn more, visit their website at realnewyork.com.

SOURCE REAL New York

Related Links

https://www.realnyproperties.com/

