REAL New York Launches REAL Miami

NEW YORK, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Most of us in New York will never forget December 2020. Confined indoors by both the pandemic and a raging snowstorm outside, many of us began dreaming of tropical escapes – crystal blue waters, warm pink sunsets, and lush green palms were calling our names.

The proof is in the demand that REAL New York began to see for places in South Florida. Families and individuals were both reimagining how and where all kinds of different work could be conducted in the future. And they were realizing in droves that if they could work from anywhere, then why not a coastal city with a warm climate & gorgeous beaches?

Cue the lights and music, REAL New York Co-Founder and Principal Real Estate Broker, Louis Adler immediately began to put the wheels in motion for a Miami division within REAL New York. "We were asking ourselves how we could best serve our clients in New York should they be considering relocating to Miami or investing in a vacation home & extending our brokerage into the area just made a lot of sense."

Clients looking to split their time between New York and Miami were also a primary consideration, as the age-old tradition of flying south for winter was also trending. Florida, long known by many for its desirable tax policy, including the highly sought after advantage of no state income tax, was high up on the list of southern destinations.

Soon thereafter, REAL New York launched REAL Miami. Seeing their new business come to fruition has been extremely gratifying, for both the agents and their clients. "Even though we are seeing New York opening back up again and COVID restrictions being lifted, interest in Miami continues to grow at a steady rate. It's a beautiful city with great culture, amazing cuisine, music, and endless adventure. We're looking forward to making all of our clients' Miami dreams come true."

For more information on REAL Miami, specific listings, or to book a consultation with an agent specializing in the Miami market, contact [email protected].

REAL New York is a residential & commercial real estate brokerage firm born of Manhattan roots, with knowledge and expertise that expands to every borough in New York City, and, now, Miami. To learn more, visit their website at https://realnewyork.com

SOURCE REAL New York