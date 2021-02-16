REAL New York Reports Continued Business Growth

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the third year in a row, REAL New York reports an increase in annual deals and significant workforce expansion. Despite initial uncertainty in early 2020 over how the pandemic would impact the real estate market, REAL New York ultimately executed 25% more rental deals in 2020 than in 2019. In addition, REAL New York rental agents experienced a 350% volume increase in deals in December 2020 as compared to the previous December. At the same time, REAL New York's inventory of exclusive listings grew by a total of 45% over the course of the year.

Partially due to above average turnover rates in Brooklyn, Manhattan, and Queens, REAL New York quickly increased their market share of active listings and grew their presence throughout multiple neighborhoods in these areas. With the launch of their Landlord Forum, a monthly knowledge share to collaborate with the landlords that they serve, they are continuing to identify new ways to provide exceptional service.

On the sales side, they secured 100MM+ in transactions, having double the amount of sales from the previous year. REAL New York's sales division operates throughout all boroughs, with a high percentage of buyers and sellers transacting particularly in Brooklyn and Manhattan. Additionally, due to the rising demand for vacation homes, a substantial amount of deals in the Hamptons were also factored in. REAL New York is currently making plans to expand their operations into the south Florida and Miami markets.

The company exceeded recruiting goals and closed out the year having on-boarded 10% more agents in 2020 than in 2019, even as the industry average was down by 20%. Co-Founders Robert Rahmanian and Louis Adler attribute their growing community to the exceptional culture that they've built at REAL New York, stating, "we pride ourselves on being a team that is made by agents, for agents" and expect to see similar growth in the years ahead.

REAL New York is a residential & commercial real estate brokerage firm born of Manhattan roots, with knowledge and expertise that expands to every borough in New York City. To learn more, visit their website at realnewyork.com.

SOURCE REAL New York