Real Property & Energy Solutions® Installs One of Largest Rooftop Solar Systems in D.C.

WASHINGTON, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Real Property & Energy Solutions announced today that it is operating a rooftop solar project covering 54,000 square feet in Washington's Brookland neighborhood. One of the largest commercial solar installations of its kind in the city, the system is located at an industrial property at 5760-5788 2nd Street NE.

"As a business owner, the economic value and environmental contributions of this solar installation were equally important factors in deciding to pursue this project," said Rusty Minkoff, a representative of the property owner. "Real Property & Energy Solutions handled every aspect of the process and delivered beyond our expectations. As a result, we have a solar installation that will benefit the environment for years to come while simultaneously producing compelling financial returns."

The 842.4-kilowatt system includes more than 2,100 solar panels and generates electricity that provides local Pepco customers with clean, renewable energy for their homes. The system generates 1,164 megawatt-hours of energy per year, which can power 150 homes annually. It also has the capacity to offset 1.8 million pounds of carbon dioxide emissions each year.

The solar project offers additional environmental benefits to the property's 11 businesses. The retrofitted roof helps maintain cooler indoor temperatures during the hot summer months and thereby reduces the amount of energy the building's HVAC systems use.

The property's tenants include Hellbender Brewing Company, Gentle Giant Moving, Dolci Gelati, Banville Wine Merchants, and District Veterans Contracting.

"The project indicates a growing interest among D.C.-area commercial property owners to lease unused rooftops and deliver clean, renewable power to their neighboring communities," added Kyle Williams, energy sales executive at Real Property & Energy Solutions.

About Real Property & Energy Solutions®

Real Property & Energy Solutions provides customized energy solutions to commercial property owners, tenants, and users in the Washington, D.C. metro area. We offer turn-key energy solutions, including solar panel design and installation, near-zero and net-zero benchmarking, and program oversight and performance for Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) programs. Our team has more than 20 years of experience merging sound real estate operations and financial practices, including consistent A+ ratings with the Better Business Bureau. For more information, visit our website .

For business inquiries, please contact Real Property & Energy Solutions at 301-795-1486 or at [email protected].

MEDIA CONTACT:

Sam Kuhns

(202) 471-4228 ext. 122

[email protected]

SOURCE Real Property & Energy Solutions