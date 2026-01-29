Real Property Management Launches Wealth Optimizer Portfolio Tool to Power Smarter Rental Property Investing

Leading Property Management Franchise Delivers Next-Generation Investment Platform for Current and Aspiring Investors

DALLAS, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Real Property Management, a Neighborly® company, the nation's leading full-service property management franchise brand, has launched a powerful new technology platform, the Wealth Optimizer Portfolio tool, designed to support smarter, more strategic, rental property investment decisions. As real estate trends shift due to the broader economic trends, the innovative platform helps both current and aspiring rental property investors make more informed, confident and profitable decisions.

Wealth Optimizer Portfolio is a proprietary tool designed by Real Property Management for investors who want clarity, simplicity, and confidence in every decision, things you'll only find with Real Property Management. The Wealth Optimizer Portfolio provides investors with new levels of confidence through robust data and critical insights.

The next-generation system expands on Real Property Management's original Wealth Optimizer Tool first introduced in 2022, evolving it into a comprehensive investment planning platform. Featuring enhanced visualization, real-time comparison capabilities and new collaboration features, the full Wealth Optimizer Portfolio tool is free to all Real Property Management clients. A free, streamlined version of the tool is available to non-customers looking to take control of their real estate journey. Both versions allow users to evaluate performance metrics including cash flow and a return on investment, while the full platform goes deeper in providing advanced analytics for more long-term strategic decision-making.

"The first version of the tool proved just how powerful strong data can be in guiding smart rental investment decisions, so we set out to create something even more dynamic," said Mike Steward, Vice President of Sales at Real Property Management. "The upgraded platform gives users a clearer visual understanding of how an investment is performing and where it could be headed. Everything a user needs is right at their fingertips to assess opportunities and confidently build real, lasting wealth through rental real estate."

Key Upgrades to the Wealth Optimizer Portfolio include:

Interactive Performance Visualization: Track investment parameters such as ROI, cash flow and equity growth over time using intuitive data and visuals.

Model potential investment scenarios to better understand how a property could perform under different market conditions. Side-by-Side Property Comparisons: Compare multiple rental properties and even alternative investments like brokerage accounts to identify underperforming assets and make more informed investment decisions.

"The Wealth Optimizer Portfolio platform is like a time-machine. It gives investors a forward-looking view of how a property can perform over time, allowing them to see how today's purchase translates into long-term value," said Jeff Kingsbury, Real Property Management franchise owner in Nashville. "As the market fluctuates, investors question whether right now is the time to continue investing in rental real estate. This advanced, one-of-a-kind tool breaks down those key financial variables to show where value is being created and how the investment can remain profitable even in an uncertain market."

The platform launch reflects Real Property Management's ongoing commitment to delivering best-in-class technology and support to property owners, investors and franchise owners. In addition to innovative tools like the Wealth Optimizer Portfolio, the brand offers full-service leasing, property maintenance, inspections, tenant screening, legal compliance support, rent collection and transparent financial reporting.

To explore the Wealth Optimizer Portfolio tool, visit https://www.realpropertymgt.com/why-us/wealth-optimizer. For an in-depth look into the platform, watch the walkthrough webinar led by Steward and Kingsbury here.

About Real Property Management:

Real Property Management, a Neighborly® company, is the largest property management franchise in North America, with more than 30 years of industry expertise providing full-service residential property management for thousands of investors and rental homeowners from more than 400 independently owned and operated locations worldwide. Acquired in 2018, Real Property Management is part of Neighborly®, a family of global brands focused on being remarkable with consumers and franchise owners with more than 30 brands and 5,500 franchise locations across North America and Europe serving millions of customers. For more information about Real Property Management, visit RealPropertyMgt.com. To learn about franchising opportunities with Neighborly®, click here.

SOURCE Real Property Management, a Neighborly Company