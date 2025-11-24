Real Property Management Metro Detroit Announces "Flex" Payment Program

TROY, Mich., Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Real Property Management Metro Detroit (RPM MD), one of Southeast Michigan's largest property management firms, is introducing a new rent payment option designed to give tenants greater financial flexibility.

Called Flex, the program allows renters to pay their rent in smaller installments throughout the month, aligning payments with their individual pay schedules. RPM Metro Detroit is making a local investment to be among the first RPM franchises to launch Flex and help lead its rollout across the system.

"Flex is a way we can help renters avoid the stress of a single, fixed due date by syncing rent payments with when they're paid," said Jeff Hurley, owner and principal of RPM MD. "It helps residents manage cash flow, avoid late fees and enjoy a more predictable and stress-free rent experience."

Benefits for renters include:

Splitting rent into smaller, manageable payments that fit their pay schedule.

Paying part of the rent on the due date and the rest later in the month.

Greater financial flexibility throughout the month.

Building credit history with every successful payment.

Reducing stress by making rent more predictable and manageable.

The Detroit-area franchise is an early adopter and champion of the program within the national RPM network. The new system builds on a series of recent technology investments by RPM MD, including the launch of an AI-powered assistant that works alongside its network of contractors and technicians to deliver faster, more efficient maintenance service.

"We're doing everything we can to make it easier for our renters to live in and enjoy our properties," Hurley said. "These recent investments are designed to help do just that – customers want more payment flexibility, and we found a solution that we believe they'll value and appreciate."

For more information about Real Property Management Metro Detroit or to view available properties, visit rpmmetrodetroit.com.

