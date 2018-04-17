Real Property Management Names Kent Frogley Vice President of Marketing

With extensive experience in growing brands, strategic planning, program development and profitability improvement, Frogley will play an instrumental role in enhancing brand marketing to achieve company goals, objectives and strategic vision. Frogley's prior experience includes global and national roles as CMO in the consumer products space, Partner and SVP in the professional services and training field and marketing leadership in higher education as well as work for Proctor and Gamble, General Mills, and M&M Mars.

"In the property management space, Real Property Management continues to lead with strong recognition and accolades in the areas of financial stability, growth rate, and brand power, not to mention customer service and satisfaction levels," said Frogley. "I am excited to be a part of this team. With the recent addition of Real Property Management to the Dwyer Group and its family of service-based brands, there are even more opportunities to grow the value and service we offer our customers."

Frogley stepped into the head-of-marketing role with the retirement of former Real Property Management Chief Marketing Officer, Robert Pifke, earlier this month. In his new role at Real Property Management, Frogley will be tasked with providing strategic leadership and support for the company's national network of more than 300 locations, in addition to introducing programs that will improve overall marketing efforts.

"We are pleased to welcome Kent to the Real Property Management team. His decades of experience and skills, as well as his passion for the work he does will be a great addition to our company," said Lukas Krause, President of Real Property Management. "I am confident in his ability to help lead Real Property Management toward continued success and growth in 2018 and the years to follow."

Real Property Management is the leading property management organization in the nation, with more than 300 franchises across North America that manage assets worth more than $13 billion. The company's offices specialize in management services for single-family homes, townhomes, condos, multiplexes and small apartment buildings. Its service portfolio includes tenant screening and placement, leasing, financial management, maintenance, evictions and legal compliance to local, state and federal laws.

About Real Property Management

Real Property Management, the largest property management franchise in North America, has more than 30 years of industry expertise and provides full-service residential property management for thousands of investors and rental home owners from more than 300 independently owned and operated locations throughout the United States and Canada. Real Property Management is part of the Dwyer Group® an international franchise holding company of 20 consumer brands. Dwyer Group supports more than 3,100 franchisees through eight corporate support centers throughout North America, U.K. and Germany and has $1.7 billion in system-wide sales around the world. For more information about Real Property Management or property management services, please visit www.realpropertymgt.com. For information on franchising opportunities, please visit propertymanagementfranchise.com.

