Real Relax Launches Black Friday Event with Exclusive Deals on Premium Massage Chairs

RIVERSIDE, S.C., Nov. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Real Relax , a top online massage chair brand, is committed to offering consumers high-quality, comfortable massage products designed to relieve physical fatigue. With the holiday season approaching, Real Relax has launched its Black Friday event, providing a unique opportunity for consumers in the United States to experience the brand's innovative products and truly relax. The event will continue through the end of November.

The collection of realrelax massage chairs

Since its inception, Real Relax has been dedicated to innovation, quickly expanding its presence to over 40 countries, including the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, Japan, and various regions across Europe and Southeast Asia. The brand's direct-to-consumer sales model allows customers to enjoy competitive pricing by eliminating the markups usually added by retailers and distributors. For example, while a massage chair with similar features might cost over $5,000 in a physical store, Real Relax offers it for just over $1,000.

This Black Friday, Real Relax is offering a range of massage chairs to American consumers, with items shipped directly from within the United States, making them the perfect holiday gift.

Take the PS5200 4D Massage Chair, for example. This product offers a 4D massage mechanism for a multidimensional experience. Its motor extends rollers 1.1-2.5 inches for a deep Shiatsu and Thai-style massage. With smart muscle fatigue monitoring, it adjusts across five intensity levels, targeting seven body areas, three roller widths, and six massage techniques for a personalized massage. The PS5200 includes 20 auto programs to meet the different needs of customers and a SL-Track system that follows body curves from neck to thighs. Such ergonomic 4D massage mechanism and SL track enhance massage coverage by 50% over standard chairs. Full-body airbags and precision rollers provide targeted relief. The zero-gravity feature simulates weightlessness for ultimate relaxation. Additional features include Bluetooth speakers, Touch Pad interface control, aroma therapy, Thai stretch, and waist/back heating. Originally priced at $7,999.99, the PS5200 is available for $2,999.99 during Black Friday, offering a 63% discount.

Another featured product is the Favor-06 3D Massage Chair. In addition to the SL-Track system, full-body airbag massage, zero gravity, and Thai stretch massage, its 3D massage mechanism fits the user's body curves perfectly and delivers a comprehensive and intelligent massage, easing tension in the shoulders, spine, lumbar region, and gluteal muscles. With precise body scanning, the system identifies key areas of the neck and back, ensuring optimal pressure throughout the massage. Far-infrared technology enhances blood flow just beneath the skin, reducing muscle fatigue and poor circulation associated with prolonged sitting. It aids in treating lumbar disc herniation, waist and leg pain, and cervical spondylosis. Originally priced at $3,999.99, the Favor-06 is available for $1,699.99 during Black Friday, offering a 58% discount.

In addition to the opportunity to own a massage chair at more than 50% off, consumers can also purchase a select range of products for under $1,500 during Black Friday.

About Real Relax

Founded in 2015, Real Relax introduced the Favor series with FAVOR-01, and later expanded to the FAVOR and PLATINUM series, offering 2D, 3D, and 4D massage chairs. The brand is dedicated to offering products that provide true relaxation, turning massage items into household essentials for both physical and mental well-being. With over a decade of growth, the brand has secured numerous patents and ranks among the top five products by online customers. As a leading massage chair brand on Amazon and recommended by Walmart, Real Relax has sold over two million units globally. With the advantage of its owned factories, Real Relax enables customized requests and ongoing product enhancements based on customer feedback.

For more details, please visit:

Official website: https://realrelaxmall.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/realrelaxofficialservice

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@realrelaxmassage

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/realrelaxoffical/

SOURCE Real Relax